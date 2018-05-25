Donegal assistant boss calls timing of U-20 Championship a ‘joke’

Donegal assistant manager, Francie Friel, feels that the new U-20 championship is being played far too early in the season.

He argues the timing of the competition is a ‘joke’ and he suggests it should be moved to July and August and played off over eight weeks.

He has also urged the GAA to take a look at the timing of it at the end of the season.

“From a management point of view, it's a joke, and it's an every bigger joke for the players,” said the assistant manager.

“They're trying to prepare for their exams. We have ten boys doing the Leaving Cert.

“Other boys have had college exams, and every college has a different way of doing exams. Some boys have been doing them on Saturdays and evening times.

“It doesn't fit into the calendar at all. July and August was the time to run it if they want to run it all off in eight weeks then go that way, week in, week out.

“You're dealing with 17, 18 year-olds, and they're not adults. Their parents are putting them under pressure about exams and we're preparing a football team, and we're trying to get a happy medium.”

And to back up his argument he cited the examples of two top quality players that opted out of the Donegal squad because they found they could not give the commitment.

“Aaron Doherty from Naomh Columba is a good example of that and Conor O'Donnell from St Eunan's is another.

“They'll tell you straight out it's the pressure of exams, and that's two serious footballers.

“We're a preliminary round match, and we're the last game to be played this weekend.

“There's two games Friday night, two games Saturday, and we're on Sunday.

“That's the preliminary round, so you tell me where the fairness is there,” said Friel.