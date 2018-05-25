DONEGAL V CAVAN U-20: It is a matter of going out and showing pride in the jersey - Mogan

Peadar Mogan (pictured above) has packed a lot into the last few years since he first emerged a bright new star on the Donegal GAA horizon.

Still only 19, with one more season at U-20, the young St Naul’s club man has already experienced the highs and lows of the intercounty scene.

An Ulster Minor Championship winner in his first season on the county minors in 2016, Peadar also experienced the low of an early exit from the minor championship.

That came last season with a shock first round defeat to lowly Antrim before a large home crowd in Ballybofey.

“Last year was a real kick in the teeth to be honest because you do all that work and you psych yourself up for this one game, and for it to go out the window like that there,” said Peadar.

“But that's what you sign up for at the end of the day. If you had won the game, you would have been on the flip side, and thinking this is great and you want more days like that.

“We just got beat and we have to take it on the chin just and learn from it.”

As for Sunday against Cavan and for the new U-20 season overall for Peadar it is a matter of going out and putting your best foot forward.

“We're hoping that we can go out and do everyone proud.

“At the end of the day, you're playing because you want to play football, and it's an honour every day you go out to pull on that green and gold jersey and wear the crest.”

Peadar Mogan, a first year student in education and recreation in St Patrick’s College, along with U-20 teammate Mark Curran, is already an All-Ireland winner in 2018. He was wing-back on the DCU Freshers team to win the All-Ireland Colleges Freshers’ Championship.