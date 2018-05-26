Dermot McGuire does three in-a-row in Glen Darts League

Last Saturday night week saw the Glencolmcille Darts League finals night, the culmination of the year’s work, which players played every Saturday for the last 5 months,

The arena was Roarty’s Bar, Glencolmcille and with the stage built the flashing lights of the walk on music and the players gathering in anticipation from early evening everyone was ready for a fantastic night of darts ahead.

The first match of the night was the junior doubles final - Ronan Gillespie and Edward Cunnea taking on Seanie Boyle and Conor O’Donaghue. Ronan and Edward took the first two legs before Seanie and Conor hit back taking the next two. In the decider it was Conor and Seanie that grasped their chances with Seanie again hitting double 16 to claim the first silverware of the night.

Final score Seanie Boyle and Conor O’Donaghue 3 Ronan Gillespie and Edward Cunnea 2

Next was the seniors doubles with Dermot McGuire and Martin McBrearty against Jamie McNern and Stephen Harron. Jamie was going for his third doubles title in-a-row but McBrearty and McGuire who were convincing winners. The jury is still out on who won the dancing competition between McBrearty and Harron later in the night!!!

The next final out would be the first singles final of the night, the junior singles and this was between the two players that finished in top position, Alex Hughes and in second position Ronan Gillespie in the league stages. Alex won the first two legs before Ronan hit back to win the next four and take the title.

Final score Ronan Gillespie 4 Alex Hughes 2

The second last final was the B final and this final definitely saw the biggest age gap between players. Young Owen Carr, a previous youth champion and now appearing in his first senior final, would take on ‘Mr Consistent, the man from Carrick, Hugh Doherty, without doubt one of the best players in the South West over decades of darts.

And it was Hugh that made his intentions known from the word go firing in a fantastic 16 darter in the first leg with scores of 140, 121, 99 and then a checkout of 65. He would roar into a 4-0 lead before Owen got a leg on the board. But Hugh then closed it out winning the next two legs.

And so we were down to the main event on the night, the top billing. Local hero Dermot McGuire going for his third title in-a-row would take on a man no stranger to finals in Glen, Declan Cunningham, who in years gone by claimed the Paddy Byrne competition and the Benny Gillespie, a feat also achieved by McGuire,

Mc Guire settled the quickest and with scores of 84, 100, 140,100 in the opening leg he finished tops to settle the task in front of him. He would lead 5-0 before Cunningham got on the board. But McGuire then closed it out with the next two legs to take the title once more.

The question that everyone is now asking can McGuire be stopped and if so who will be the man?

A big thanks to all the players that played throughout the year and all that helped out on the night and again throughout the year.

Thanks to the venues and also the markers and checkers on the night. Thanks for Benny’s for the food and the girls that helped serving and selling raffle tickets on the night also.

Roll of Honour for the 2018 season

Juniors - Doubles runners up Ronan Gillespie; Edward Cunnea

Doubles winners: Seanie Boyle. Conor O’Donaghue

Junior singles runner up: Alex Hughes

Junior winner: Ronan Gillespie

Junior most 180s: Alex Hughes, Dylan Curran (6)

Junior Hughes checkout:Alex Hughes 150

Junior least dart leg: Alex Hughes (14)

Junior top of the league stage: Alex Hughes

Most improved player: Seanie Boyle

Senior league - 3 man team winners: Hugh Doherty jnr, Stephen Harron, John McHugh

Doubles runners up: Jamie McNern, Stephen Harron

Doubles winners: Dermot McGuire, Martin McBrearty

B cup runner up: Owen Carr

B cup winner: Hugh Doherty

Most 180s: John Con McGinley 13

Least dart leg: Declan Cunningham 12

Highest checkout: Stephen Harron 156

Most ton plus finishes: Cartha Boyle 8

Top of league stage: John Con McGinley.

A cup final runner up: Declan Cunningham

A final winner: Dermot McGuire