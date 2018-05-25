Donegal Masters face Tyrone in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny

Donegal Masters are bidding for a second win when they face neighbours Tyrone, in the Coláiste Ailigh Grounds, Letterkenny, on Saturday afternoon. (Throw-in 2 pm)

The two teams go into the tie on the back of opening round wins. Donegal defeated Monaghan in Clones by four points while Tyrone defeated Antrim.

Sean Boyce (0-6), John McFadden (0-3), Kerry Ryan 1-0, Charlie Bonner (0-2) and Brian McLaughlin (0-1) scored in Donegal’s 1-12 to 1-8 win over Monaghan.

Donegal are once again managed by Val Murray. It is the Aodh Ruadh clubman’s second year in the manager’s hot seat.

And after leading Donegal to the All-Ireland semi-final last season before losing to Mayo, Murray has his sights on another good championship run this season.

“We, by and large, have the same squad last season with one or two new additions and we are hoping to have another couple of players in the coming weeks,” Murray told the Democrat.

“We hope to have Barry Monaghan and Martin Cunningham join us in the next couple of weeks. They will be a big addition.

NEW FACES

Donal Martin from Naomh Brid is one of the fresh new faces this season and it is great to have him and he is a big addition to the squad.

“We also have Brian McCabe of St. Naul's; Mark Cannon of MacCumhaill's and John McFadden of Glenswilly on board for the first time.

“But we still have the likes of Charlie Doherty from Naomh Muire, Michael ‘Sticky’Ward and Sean McDaid from Urris.

“It is going to be more difficult this season because there are more counties competing.

“Roscommon, Down, Dublin and Clare are the teams. It is great to get Dublin involved because they might attract more attention.

“In all, we have eight games and the games are on Wednesday nights though they can be played at weekends where counties agree a change.”

Donegal have been together for five weeks and they train once a week, on a Wednesday night, at Coláiste Ailigh. “It is a great facility and is very central for all the players and we are very grateful to the school for the use of the facility.”

Abbots in Donegal Town and the Warehouse in Letterkenny are once again the Donegal Masters sponsors.

“We got a good three weeks work done before the Monaghan game and the lads played well and had a good win in Clones.

“Tyrone also won so they will be coming to Letterkenny hoping to build on their first round win.

FULL SQUAD

“We have a full squad for Saturday and hopefully we can get another win. It would be a good start to the day before we go off and watch the Champions League final,” said the Donegal boss, a keen Liverpool supporter.

Liverpool play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

No doubt the throw-in time was influenced by the manager!

The Donegal team and replacements that featured against Monaghan, in the first round was Martin Gillespie; Charlie Doherty, John A McMullan, Ross Brady; Maurice McBride, Donal Martin, Sean McDaid; David McShane, Charlie Gallagher; John McFadden, Sean Boyce, Charlie Bonner; Seamus Ferry, Brian McLaughlin, Kerry Ryan. Subs., Paul Gallagher, Packie McGrath, Mark Cannon, Dan Branley, Brian McCabe, Michael McShane, Mark Cassidy.