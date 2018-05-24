“The boots have changed; these boys are wearing white boots and what not” - former Donegal player Brian Roper

Former Donegal star forward Brian Roper, the U-20s forwards’ coach and mentor, is relishing his new role at county level and feels Donegal are ready for the championship.

The Aodh Ruadh clubman, who has worked with a number of Aodh Ruadh underage teams since he hung up his boots, is enjoying his first involvement at inter-county level.

“We're in a happy place with the squad that we have; everyone is pulling together and they're peaking at probably the right time,” he said at Monday’s press briefing in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

“There's a good mix there between the older boys and the younger boys that have come in.”

“There's a few boys not involved because of the Leaving Cert, but there's still a good blend there.

“I’ve done some coaching at underage but this is my first taste of county, and it's enjoyable. It's an eye opener, and it's totally different from when I was playing.

“Things have changed since when I was playing and there's more technology and stuff like that.

“The boots have totally changed. I'm still wearing the Pumas and these boys are wearing white boots and what not,” he joked.

“The level of commitment was always big, but now, they're probably putting more into it.

“They are probably more aware of their bodies now than when I was in the Under 21s.”