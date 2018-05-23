Phil McGeehan wins 2018 Leo Molloy Memorial Darts title in Kilcar

Phil McGeehan from Fintown claimed the prestigious Leo Molloy Memorial Cup (on this the 20th anniversary year of Leo’s sad passing) following a 6-3 win over Declan Cunningham on the stage in John Joe’s Bar, Kilcar.

In doing so he becomes the 13th different thrower to put his name on this cup and he won this in his first appearance and was a well deserving winner throwing great darts all through the tournament which included two 14 dart legs in the final.

His opponent, Declan Cunningham, also had a great day of darts to reach the final which he last reached in 2004.

In the semi-finals Phil defeated Liam Melly from Glenties 5-1 in which he hit a 157 checkout (which was not enough for the highest of the day; a 158 which John Menchia hit in the quarter finals) while Declan beat last year’s runner up Stephen Harron 5-2 with a 121 checkout to win.

In the quarter finals Phil beat Johnny Cree from Coleraine 4-1, Declan beat Kenneth Kennedy 4-3, Liam beat Kieran Carr 4-0 and Stephen Harron defeated John Menchia 4-3.

In the youths Dylan Curran beat Ryan McBrearty 6-3. In the semis Dylan beat Edward Cunnea 5-1 and Ryan beat Alex Hughes also 5-1.

Thanks to all our sponsors who continue to make this event what it is, to all the checkers and markers, John Joes and Kilcar House for hosting and to all the players who entered and we look forward to the 19th Leo Molloy Memorial in 2019.

Final

Phil McGeehan 6 Declan Cunningham 3

Semi Finals

Phil McGeehan 5 Liam Melly 1 (157 c/o Phil)

Declan Cunningham 5 Stephen Harron 2 (121 c/o Declan)

Quarter Finals

Phil McGeehan 4 Johnny Cree 1

Liam Melly 4 Kieran Carr 0

Declan Cunningham 4 Kenneth Kennedy 3

Stephen Harron 4 John Menchia 3 (158 c/o John)

Last 16

Phil McGeehan 3 Noel Kennedy 1

Johnny Cree 3 James Byrne 1

Liam Melly 3 Michael Molloy 2

Kieran Carr 3 Eoghan McGill 1

Declan Cunningham 3 Jason Harron1

Kenneth Kennedy 3 Michael Curran 1

Stephen Harron 3 Alan Byrne 1

John Menchia 3 Michael Leech 2 (100 c/o Michael)