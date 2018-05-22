DONEGAL GAA
Club fixtures at adult and underage level in Donegal for coming week
There is a limited number of adult club games in Donegal this week due to Donegal taking on Cavan (U-20) and Derry in the Ulster Senior Championship.
The full list of club fixtures is as follows:
County Hurling League
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Buncrana V Moville 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 May,
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 27 May,
Sun, 27 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 4
Sat, 26 May,
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Downings 14:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 5
Sat, 26 May,
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 26 May,
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 26 May,
Sat, 26 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 16s Div 3 Championship
Tue, 22 May,
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh
Inishowen Board U14 League (Joe McGeady Cup)
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Inishowen Reserve Football Tournament
Wed, 23 May,
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
NRB Minor League Group 1
Mon, 28 May,
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Group 2
Mon, 28 May,
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Group 3
Mon, 28 May,
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Section 1
Wed, 23 May,
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Section 2
Wed, 23 May,
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 Division 1
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 Division 2
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 Division 3
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Division 2
Tue, 22 May,
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
SRB U18 Div 1 Section 2
Tue, 22 May,
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
U14 Hurling A/County League
Thu, 24 May,
Thu, 24 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14A Hurling Plate Final
Thu, 24 May,
Thu, 24 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14A Hurling League Final
Thu, 24 May,
Thu, 24 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14B Hurling League Final
Thu, 24 May,
Thu, 24 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14B Hurling Plate Final
Thu, 24 May,
Thu, 24 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Division 1 U12
Wed, 23 May,
Wed, 23 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Division 2
Fri, 25 May,
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Bundoran 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 25 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Division 1
Mon, 28 May,
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Division 2 U14
Mon, 28 May,
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Section 1 U18
Tue, 22 May,
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
