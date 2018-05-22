Club fixtures at adult and underage level in Donegal for coming week

There is a limited number of adult club games in Donegal this week due to Donegal taking on Cavan (U-20) and Derry in the Ulster Senior Championship.

The full list of club fixtures is as follows:

County Hurling League

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Buncrana V Moville 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 May,

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 27 May,

Sun, 27 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4

Sat, 26 May,

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Downings 14:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 5

Sat, 26 May,

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 26 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 26 May,

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 26 May,

Sat, 26 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Div 3 Championship

Tue, 22 May,

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh

Inishowen Board U14 League (Joe McGeady Cup)

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

Inishowen Reserve Football Tournament

Wed, 23 May,

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

NRB Minor League Group 1

Mon, 28 May,

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Group 2

Mon, 28 May,

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Group 3

Mon, 28 May,

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Section 1

Wed, 23 May,

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Section 2

Wed, 23 May,

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 1

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 2

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 3

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Division 2

Tue, 22 May,

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

SRB U18 Div 1 Section 2

Tue, 22 May,

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

U14 Hurling A/County League

Thu, 24 May,

Thu, 24 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14A Hurling Plate Final

Thu, 24 May,

Thu, 24 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14A Hurling League Final

Thu, 24 May,

Thu, 24 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14B Hurling League Final

Thu, 24 May,

Thu, 24 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14B Hurling Plate Final

Thu, 24 May,

Thu, 24 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 1 U12

Wed, 23 May,

Wed, 23 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Division 2

Fri, 25 May,

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Bundoran 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 25 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Division 1

Mon, 28 May,

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 2 U14

Mon, 28 May,

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 28 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Section 1 U18

Tue, 22 May,

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh