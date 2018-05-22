Donegal GAA official confirms Croke Park interest in county team's 'Belfast training camp'

Donegal is among a number of counties who have been written to by Croke Park, amid claims they held training camps in April.

It was reported in the national media last week that Donegal is one of a number of counties that have been asked to explain reports in the media that they held training camps last month.

The Democrat/People's Press has since received confirmation from a Donegal County Board spokesperson that Donegal are among the counties written to.

Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone and Dublin are among the other high profile counties that have been written to by GAA headquarters over alleged breaches of what is a new rule.

Under the new April club rule which has designated the month for club games, football and hurling county training camps are not allowed during that month.

The new rule was passed at last year's special congress of the GAA.

The penalty for breaching the rule is the loss of a home game in next season's Allianz Football or Hurling League.

Donegal, by and large, adhered to the April rule.

County players lined out in most of the club games played in April, bar those players carrying knocks and injuries.

However, the county players were not available to the clubs for the last weekend of the month.

This was just two weeks out from their Ulster Championship preliminary round meeting with Cavan on May 13th.

It was also reported that Donegal were on a training camp in Belfast on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of that last weekend in April.

Meanwhile, Donegal manager Declan Bonner is putting the finishing touches to his team's preparations for Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final meeting with Derry.

That game is in Celtic Park in Derry with a 4pm throw-in.

It will be preceded by the Ulster U-20 championship quarter-final meeting of Donegal and Cavan which throws in at 2 pm.

Donegal go into the Derry game on the back of an impressive 2-20 to 1-15 win over Cavan in the preliminary round.

Declan Bonner is due to have a media briefing this evening (Tuesday) ahead of training.

It's thought he has no major injury concerns since the Cavan game.

Goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, who missed much of the season so far through injury, played for St Michael's on Sunday against Gaoth Dobhair.

Derry are something of an unknown quantity. They are under a new manager in the form of Damian McErlain, a former Ulster winning minor manager.

They had a very disappointing Allianz League and were relegated to Division Four. They played most of the league without their Slaughtneil players, although a number of them returned for the last game in the league, against Sligo. They have been joined by Sean Leo McGoldrick who opted out of the squad for the league.