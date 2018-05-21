Countdown is on to St. Eunan's College Alumni golf day

The annual St. Eunan’s College Alumni and Friends Golf competition will be played on Saturday, June 2nd at Letterkenny Golf club.

Preparations are now well underway for the event which tees off at 12 noon, and once again will support the college's Education and Sports Fund.

The competition is open to past pupils, parents and friends of the college.

Entries are available on the BRS system in Letterkenny Golf Club or contact Edward Harvey 0879353948, Cathal Roarty 0872627654, Niall O’Donnell, Liam Wiseman, Seamus Patton or Padraig Fingelton.

PICTURED: At the launch of this year's St. Eunan's College Golf Alumni event are Derek Doherty, Colm McFadden, Tom Doherty (Captain of St. Eunan’s College Golf team), Karol Harvey (winner of 2017 Alumni Trophy), Michael Shiel (winner of Youth Alumni 2017), Miss Ann Coll (vice-principal of St. Eunan’s College) and Edward Harvey (Alumni Association).