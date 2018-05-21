O’Domhnaill wins European Masters silver and bronze in Spain

Finn Valley AC walker Brian O'Domhnaill is celebrating a European Masters silver and bronze medals this week following his weekend success at the European Masters Championship, in Alicante, in Spain.

The Gortahork man claimed the silver medal in the 30k walk on Saturday evening and he also set a new Irish record time of 2 hours and 53 minutes in the 40 + age category.

He came second to Franco Martin Diaz.from Spain and his performance lead Ireland to a bronze medal position in the team event.

Afterwards on his Facebook page O’Domhnaill dedicated the win to his late father Hughie Sweeney.