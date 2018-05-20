14-man Naomh Conaill far too strong for Cloughaneely  

Naomh Conaill got their league ambitions back on track with an eleven point win over Cloughaneely in Falcarragh on Sunday afternoon



CLOUGHANEELY . . . 0-12

NAOMH CONAILL . . . 3-14

Jeaic McKelvey, John O’Malley and Ultan Doherty scored the goals for Naomh Conaill who were down to 14 for all of the second half. Midfielder Kieran Gallagher was sent for an early shower in the second half.

Gallagher, before his dismissal for an altercation with Martin Maguire, had helped the winners to a 1-11 to a 0-8, interval lead.

Kevin McGettigan, Danny Gallagher, Dermot Molloy, Eunan Doherty and Aaron Thompson were the other first half Naomh Conaill scorers.

Martin McGuire, Darren Ferry, Denis Boyle and Kevin Mulhern hit the target for the locals in the opening half.

Naomh Conaill only upped their gears on the resumption and were again dominant for the majority of the second period.

And they were on their way when John O’Malley slotted goal No. 2 from the penalty spot after a Kevin Mulhern foul on Aaron Thompson.

And despite the best efforts of Martin Maguire, Kevin Mulhern and Ciaran Scanlon, Naomh Conaill cruised to a comfortable victory with Ultan Doherty netting goal No. 3 nine minutes from time.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Michael Fitzgerald, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1), Aidan Doohan; Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Cian McFadden, Mark Harley; Lee O’Brien, Martin McGuire (0-3); John Harley, Darren Ferry (0-1), John McGarvey; Denis Boyle (0-3, 3F), Shaun McGuire (0-1), Ciaran McGeady. Subs: Shaun McGarvey (0-2) for Darren Ferry 38.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; AJ Gallagher, Jason Campbell, Aaron Thompson (0-1); Eunan Doherty (0-1), Kevin McGettigan (0-2), Ultan Doherty (1-0); Ethan O’Donnell, Kieran Gallagher (0-3); Marty Boyle (0-1), Danny Gallagher (0-2), Seamus Ellis; Jeaic McKelvey (1-0), Dermot Molloy (0-2, 2F), Logan Quinn (0-1). Subs: John O’Malley (1-1) for Danny Gallagher 41.