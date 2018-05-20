Glenswilly edge a close contest in Milford by two points

Ciaran Bonner and Neil Gallagher hit late points as Glenswilly came from behind to overcome Milford in a close contest in Moyle View Park on Sunday afternoon.



MILFORD . . . 0-13

GLENSWILLY . . . 0-15

Milford had the better of the first half and led by three points at half-time despite missing a penalty. And in a closely contested second period, the sides were level four times as Glenswilly stormed back into the game.

And they were still level with time up before Bonner and Gallagher struck for the decisive scores and the two precious league points.

Gary McFadden top-scored for Glenswilly with 0-7 while Darragh Black and Luke Barrett with 0-3 each, shared the top spot for Milford.

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor McNulty, Sean Black, TJ Evesson; Gavin Grier, Paddy Peoples, David Curley; Christopher Barrett, Joey Cullen; Gary Merritt (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-4, 3fs), Ryan McMahon; Darragh Black (0-3), Kane Barrett (0-2), Kyle Black. Subs: Tony McNamee and Conor McHugh for McNulty and K. Black, 37, Luke Barrett (0-3, 1f) for R McMahon 52, Pauric Curley for S. Black 54, Kyle Black for D. Black.

GLENSWILLY: Phillip O'Donnell; Oisin Crawford, Eamon Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Ciaran Gibbons, Ryan Diver, Joe Gibbons; Neil Gallagher (0-2), Caoimhin Marley; Cathal Gallagher (0-1,1 '45), Gary McFadden (0-7, 5f), Shaun Wogan; Kealan McFadden (0-1), Brian Farrelly (0-1), Caolan Kelly (0-1). Sub: Ciaran Bonner (0-2, 1f) for C Marley 42.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunan's).