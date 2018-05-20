Bundoran beat Ardara in a classic at Gaelic Park

14 man Bundoran held out for a valuable two points in a truly thrilling affair at Gaelic Park.

Bundoran . . . 1-17

Ardara . . . 1-15

The lost midfielder Ciaran McCaughey to a second yellow card ten minutes from time after gifting gritty visitors Ardara a goal in the 46th minute, after dominating for most of the match.

With veterans Niall Dunne and Shane McGowan dominating the midfield for well over half an hour, the lively Bundoran forwards profited hugely as they thoroughly deserved their half-time lead of 1-9 to 0-7.

The goal was an absolute classic as impressive marksman Gary Clancy played a superb ball across the Ardara defence to the outstanding Diarmuid Spratt who fed the inrushing Brian McHenry who hammered to the net after two minutes.

This was the perfect tonic for the home side playing into the breeze and they were gifted two points from Cian McEniff and Diarmuid Spratt that looked wide to this old eye and all of the Ardara contingent.

Bundoran also had a point scored by free-running centre back Paul Murphy who bounced the ball twice en route in the second half.

But Lady Luck or the Fates sometimes balance out matters and that happened crucially in the 45th minute when Bundoran keeper Ashley Mulhern batted down a high hanging shot in the breeze form Ardara’s Brendan McNelis.

Unfortunately for Mulhern and Bundoran the ball skidded into the net.

That unexpected gift spurred a previously lethargic Ardara side to put in a storming final quarter as the Bundoran keeper’s error reduced the defecit to 1-16 to 1-10.

The home side could only score one point thereafter as Ardara threw everything into attack into the breeze and made Bundoran endure some hairy moments.

But they can thank a marvellous exhibition of free taking into the wind in the first half from Gary Clancy for this narrow but deserved victory.

Ardara had a lethargic first half but rallied superbly in the second half to make a real match of it.

Bundoran: Ashley Mulhern (0g); Pauric Rooney, Diarmuid McCaughey, Matthew Ward; Niall Carr, Paul Murphy (0-2), Jonathan Boyle; Niall Dunne, Ciaran McCaughey; Brian McHenry (1-0), Diarmuid Spratt (0-3), Shane McGowan; Tommy Hourihane (0-21f), Gary Clancy (0-7, 3f), Cian McEniff (0-2).

Subs; Peter McGonigle (0-1) for McHenry,

Ardara: Ciaran Gallagher, Kevin Breslin, Brian Whyte, Danny Walsh; Nicholas Maguire, Tony Harkin, Paul Watters (0-1), Conor Classon (0-1), Shane O’Donnell (0-3); Brendan McNelis (0-1), Peter McHugh, Lorcan O’Donnell (0-3), Gareth Concarr (0-4f) C J Molloy (0-1), T Boyle (0-1).

Subs; Jimmy O’Connell for Harkin (11), Kelvin Slowey for Breslin (49)

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)