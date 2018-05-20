Narrow but impressive win for St. Naul's in Malin

Understrength St Naul’s took the points away from Connolly Park on Sunday in a real tough, intense and high quality game of football.

Malin 0-11

St Naul’s 1-10

But it was Malin who led by a single point after a tingling half hour’s football where St Naul’s also found the net.

Their goal was a cracker with Naul’s midfielder Ryan Coyle crashing the ball to the Malin net for the crucial score.

But the home side rallied well through points from veteran Anthony Kelly, and Paul McLaughlin and Stephen Griffin also traded points.

However, it was the away side that shaded the second half hitting 0-7 after trailing by 1-4 to 0-8.

Malin could only manage three points in this half that made Gillespie’s lucky goal even more crucial.

St Naul’s tacked on points from Edward Kane and Stephen Griffin to eventually stave off a late but futile Malin revival.

Malin: Darragh McLaughlin, Aiden Bambrick, Daniel Green, Michael McLaughlin, Sean Byrne, Gary Farren, PaulMcLaughlin (0-01), Shaun Kelly (0-02), Ciaran Doherty, Kieran McNicolas (0-01), Joseph Doherty (0-02,1f), Oisin McGonagle, Dan McDaid, Anthony Kelly (0-05 2 f) and Damien Harkin. Subs used Daniel Houghton for Oisin McGonagle (45 mins)

St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreany (0-02,2f), Conor Gavigan, Lee McBrearty, John Relihan, Dermot Gallagher, Edward Kane (0-01), Conor McBrearty, Stephen Griffin (1-04), Ryan Coyle, Daniel Meehan (0-01), Cathal Lowther, Martin Breslin, Shane Coneely, Barry Griffin (0-02) and Sean Griffin. Aidan Meehan for Martin Breslin (34mins), Shane Meehan for Sean Griffin (45 mins), Daniel Brennan for Cathal Lowther (52 mins) and Ian Campbell for Shane Meehan (60 mins)