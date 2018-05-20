Dungloe register fist win with a big two points against Aodh Ruadh



Dungloe finally registered their first win of the league with a two point victory over Aodh Ruadh in Rosses Park on Sunday.



DUNGLOE . . . 1-11

AODH RUADH . . . 0-12

This was a big win for the locals who had lost their seven games to date in the league.

After an evenly contested first quarter the sides were level on 0-3 each. Daniel Ward (2) and Barry Curran scored for Dungloe with David Dolan, Cian Dolan and Diarmuid McInerney posting the Aodh Ruadh points.

Dungloe then struck for the decisive goal when Daniel Ward hit the net after Darren Curran’s strike was parried by Peter Boyle.

But Aodh Ruadh responded with three unanswered points, two from Diarmuid McInerney and David McGurn to level with five minutes to go to half-time.

However, points from Danny Rodgers and Noel McBride meant Dungloe led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

Aodh Ruadh got off the mark first with a point from Damian Coughlin Cleary but the home side kept their noses in front with points from Danny Rodger , Daniel Ward, Ryan Greene and Conor Greene.

Diarmuid McInerney responded with three points but Danny Rodgers pointed for the locals before McInerney brought the curtain down on the scoring.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-4 frees); Jason McBride, Matthew O'Donnell, Conor O'Donnell; Mark Sweeney, Gerard Walsh, David McCarron; Noel McBride (0-1), Darren Curran; Ryan Connors, Shaun Sharkey (0-1), James McCole; Daniel Ward (1-2 2f), Barry Curran (0-1), Ryan Greene (0- 1f). Subs Conor Greene (0-1) for James McCole, Raymond Sweeney for Noel McBride.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Jason Granaghan, Johnny Gallagher, Michael Ward; Colm Kelly, Darren Drummond, Eddie Lynch; Damian Coughlin Cleary (0-1), Oisin Rooney; Johnny Gethins, Diarmuid McInerney (0-8, 6f); Cian Dolan (0-1); Conor Patton, David McGurrin (0-1), David Dolan (0-1). Subs: Sean Taylor for Cian Dolan, Niall Murray for Johnny Gethins.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).