St Eunan's knock Kilcar off top spot with narrow win in O'Donnell Park

St Eunan’s knocked Kilcar off the top of the Division One table with a narrow win in O’Donnell Park, this afternoon.



ST EUNAN’S ……….2-13

KILCAR ……………..1-14



In an open game laced with passage of good football and some great scores, St Eunan’s after a lighting start and two two goals in the opening minutes always looked the more likely winners. But without their county contingent and young and understrength Kilcar pushed them all the way and the game was still alive right up to the closing seconds. St Eunan’s were also minus their countymen.

The locals got off a to a flying start with two goals in the opening three minutes.

Darry Toal hit the first of the goals on 15 seconds after Darragh Mulgrew ran through the heart of the Kilcar defence before realising the wing back for a tap in score.

And Kilcar had barely caught their breaths when Eamon McGinley was plucking the ball out of the net for a second time.

This time, the Kilcar netminder was beaten to the punch by Ross Wherity to flick a Rory Kavanagh to the back of the Kilcar net with just three minutes on the clock.

In between the goals, Mark Sweeney had opened the Kilcar account and Matthew McClean and Odhran Doogan raised white flags for the visitors before Darragh Mulgrew clipped over St Eunan’s first point for a 2-1 to 0-3 scoreline.

Kilcar with Odhran Doogan playing the roving corner forward and Conor Doherty and Brian O’Donnell playing well Kilcar began to punch holes in the Eunan’s rearguard.

And they were rewarded for their adventure when Gary Molloy used up all his poachers instincts when he crashed to the Eunan’s net after a Brian O’Donnell strike for a point came back off the upright.

All of a sudden Barry Molloy’s men were back in the game and playing with a swagger and the St Eunan’s lead was trimmed to one.

While Conor Gibbons made it a two point game again, Kilcar were soon level for the first time thanks to two points from the McClean brothers Matthew and Andrew. And they were level once before Ross Wherity and Gibbons hit late points to send the locals in 2-5 to 1-6 in front at halftime.St Eunan’s reeled off five points without reply again on the resumption to open up a six point advantage. Conor Gibbons (3), Niall Hannigan and Brian McIntyre scored the St Eunan’s points.

But Kilcar just as they did in the first half they bounced back with points from Mark Sweeney (2), Aodhan McGinley (2),Matthew McClean (2) to reduce the margin to two again.

And that was how it ended with both sides hitting late points.

St Eunan’s are now level on points with Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill at the top of the Division One table but remain in third place on score average.

Kilcar drop down to fourth.

ST EUNAN’S :Blake Forkan; Conor Parke, Sean Hensey (0-1), Sean Halvey; Anthony Gallagher, Conor O'Donnell (0-1), Oisin Toal; Shaun McGettigan, Darragh Mulgrew (0-1); Niall Hannigan (0-1), Ross Wherity (1-1), Darragh Toal (1-0); Lee McMonagle, Rory Kavanagh, Conor Gibbons (0-5, 3f). Subs: Brian McIntyre (0-1) for S McGettigan (h/t), Jamie Doherty (0-2) for N Hannigan 52, Cormac Finn got D Toal 56.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Pauric Carr, Stephen Shovelin, Barry McGinley; Andrew McClean (0-1), Michael Hegarty, Daniel Lyons; Aodhan McGinley (0-2, 1f), Matthew McClean (0-6, 5f); Brian O'Donnell, Mark Sweeney (0-3), Conor Doherty; Ashley Carr, Gary Molloy (1-0), Oran Doogan (0-2).

REFEREE:Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).