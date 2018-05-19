Kilmacrennan stand between Kildrum and league and cup double

Kilmacrennan Celtic stand in the way of what would be a fantastic league and cup double success for Kildrum Tigers when the two sides meet in the Brian McCormick Sports Cup Final at Bonagee on Sunday (Kick off 2pm).

The cup decider is an all-Premier Division encounter and promises to be an intriguing affair.

Kildrum clinched the Premier Division title in dramatic style on Sunday when they scored a late equaliser to claim the point they needed against Castlefinn Celtic at Station Road Park.

On the same day, Kilmacrennan rounded off their league campaign with a 3-1 win over Cappry Rovers in Rathmullan. That win ensured their survival in the top division.

Kilmacrennan manager Raymond Shields said the win over Cappry was vital, and once they ensured Premier Division safety, his players could turn their attentions to the cup final.

“The league was the priority,” Shields said this week.

“Fair play to Cappry. They might not have had anything to really play for, but they made a real game of it and we were just glad to get the win.”

The victory maintains Kilmacrennan’s recent good run of results and their manager is hoping for one final big performance in their last game of the campaign.

“Kildrum are worthy champions because they went the entire league campaign unbeaten,” he added.

Silverware

“But we now have a chance to end the season with some silverware ourselves. It should be a good game. Both Kildrum and Kilmacrennan like to get the ball down and play a bit of football.

“The games between us have been very close this season, so our boys know they have every chance.”

Kilmacrennan have a good record in cup competitions but Shields was quick to recall the disappointment experienced back in 2010 when they lost two cup finals and lost out on the Premier Division title on the last day of the season.

“That was a difficult season and the way it ended, it was hard to believe,” he said.

“So when you get to a cup final, you really do want to go out and do your best. That’s all I can ask of the players.”

Shields has been well served this season by players like Kieran Gorman, the experienced Timmy Burke, John Sandilands and Ryan Shields. Liam McBride who was among the goals against Cappry, has made a welcome return to action in recent weeks, and will play a key role in attack on Sunday.

Kildrum Tigers will start favourites to win, and having delivered the goods when it mattered last weekend, it’s hard to look past Shane Brown’s side.