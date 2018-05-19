MANUS: 'There'll be no love lost in Celtic Park'

After a turbulent National League, Declan Bonner could have expected Cavan to come to Ballybofey with some bit of desire to turn his team over. Apart from the first ten minutes, Cavan rarely showed any of that never-say-die spirit that Cavan teams of the past would have shown in every outing.

Donegal were no doubt excellent. Whatever Declan Bonner, his management team and the players have worked on in the last six or seven weeks has certainly generated a different mindset that was evident throughout the National league.

Donegal were assured in everything they did throughout the pitch. They made space in the forward line when they were attacking and closed down the back line when they were under attack.

They tackled the player in possession instead of letting Cavan get up a steam. They tackled in numbers, not allowing the Cavan players time on the ball.

Donegal's Ciaran Thompson gets close attention from Cavan's Martin Reilly. Photo Thomas Gallagher INDD150518 Donegal v Cavan TG18



Donegal dictated the terms from the outset, with Michael Murphy pulling all the strings. Cavan came to Ballybofey after gaining promotion to Division One of the National League with an air of hope.

They have had huge success at underage level for the last six or seven years and many of their supporters hoped this would be the year they would make a breakthrough in the Ulster championship.

While they started well in the first ten minutes, they never reached the intensity that’s required to take on the better sides. They lacked the know-how when it came to closing down Donegal in attack.

They allowed the Donegal forwards far too much space and time to get their shots off at goals, and they never really got to terms with Donegal’s dominance in the middle of the field.

Cavan lacked that certain know-how that comes with years of playing at the top level, especially the experience of playing in championship against the top teams. Donegal, on the other hand, showed their experience, slowing the game down when it was needed and then breaking when the chance presented itself.

They rarely panicked and were easily the best team on show. The likes of Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson and Jamie Brennan will take a great deal from last Sunday’s game.

They will have learned a great deal from the likes of Frank McGlynn, Murphy, and Neil McGee on how to approach the game and the way they set about their job.

Caolan Ward, Stephen McMenamin and Eoghan Ban Gallagher were excellent throughout, always on the front foot and ready to go at Cavan. But they were conscious of their defensive jobs when they were needed.

Hugh McFadden carried out the job Michael Murphy had taken on over the last few seasons. That allowed the big Glenswilly man the freedom of the field.

For years Donegal have been reliant on a few players to come up with scores but last weekend’s performance showed the talent within the squad.

While Declan Bonner and his management team will be delighted with their performance, he will know not to get to carried away, Derry in Celtic Park will be by no means a done deal. Derry have been hurt by the constant humiliation of being relegated to Division Four but also by being on the wrong end of too many bad hammerings in the Ulster championship in the last few years. They are proud people, and they would love nothing more than to take down one of the favourites for the Ulster Championship. There will be no love lost.



While Donegal were getting on with their job in Ballybofey, the game billed as the meeting of the big two in the West got underway.

The bringing together of Galway and Mayo has served up many a battle in the past, but the nature of the way the game is played now rarely measures up to the hype that surrounds these matches. Galway were excellent throughout the league with many believing that they will be the team to put a stop to the Dublin march for yet another title.

They were only helped by the sending off of Mayo’s Diarmuid O Connor. While the player did appear to elbow Galway’s Paul Conroy, it was the lead up to the foul that would confuse many with the advantage rule. O’Connor was clearly fouled, there was no advantage as Conroy was coming into tackle him. But the ref allowed the next move and bang, instead of O Connor getting his free, he’s looking at red.

The ref was deemed to have got his decision spot-on by the experts, but did he really apply the advantage rule to the player in possession of the ball being fouled? I think this is something that will be talked about a lot more before the summer is out.

The game hinged on that decision, like it or not. Mayo ran out of steam, in what was a poor game, near the end and Galway managed to pull clear.

Galway will be clear favourites to win Connacht. As for Mayo, the backdoor looms again. Is there another All-Ireland campaign left in this group? Is it going to be another year of ‘if only’ for the likes of O Connor, Higgins and Andy Moran?



Minor defeat

It was disappointing to see the U-17s go out last Sunday against Monaghan. Knowing this group from being involved at club level, many like myself felt they could make serious strides in the Ulster championship.

The controversy of the last few weeks would not have helped in preparing for these games. It’s something that needs to be avoided in the future - not only the good name of Donegal GAA, but more importantly, for the young lads involved.