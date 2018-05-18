The sound of silence on a strange day in MacCumhaill Park

Oh we of little faith!

Hacks are excitable creatures at the best of times and the late great Galway journalist Breandan O’hEithir said some of us were like little squalls looking for a tea cup.

Now that might be a bit harsh but when we saw the Donegal line-up in the match programme on Sunday, we were thinking that we were going to be sold another dummy on the lineout.

Where in under God did Stephen McMenamin and Michael Langan come out of as we wondered what sort of mind games the management were at.

And Odhran MacNiallais, Paddy McGrath and Marty O’Reilly were not even in the first 26.

But surprise, surprise, the actual line-up bore a very close resemblance to the programme (for once) and McMenamin and Langan starting was a well-kept secret (at least to this journo) and boy did Langan make a difference.

His languid grace and striking action is a cross between Enda Muldoon of Derry and the peerless Maurice Fitzgerald as he kicked high and confident and true.

Not everyone would have figured that Caolan Ward would be starting but he too made a great difference on a day when Michael Murphy showed yet again, why, on his day, he is Donegal’s greatest ever player.

As for the match, it was one of the most polite this journo has witnessed in 30 years of scribbling about GAA.

At times it felt like a challenge, and at times the Cavan defence was as wide open as Bundoran on a Twelfth Weekend.

There was hardly a decent hit, it was a game played in a parallel universe from the taut growling encounters Tír Conaill have and might still have against Monaghan or Tyrone.

But it was obvious that the wee trip to Belfast the other week was a very profitable one and no secrecy was breached apart from Joe Brolly, who has spies everywhere.

My moles tell me that a very respected GAA person imparted some fine words of wisdom to the squad when they were in the Big Smoke and why not?

Every other county is trying their best to gain those extra inches.

ALSO SEE: Read the Reid on Sunday's game



It was a fine victory for Donegal but the attendance of 9,000 was most disappointing and the game was played in a strange kind of silence.

That can partly be explained in the sense that there was no “jizz” mainly due to the vow of silence taken by the players and management since the Mayo match.

But Declan Bonner’s men certainly did their talking on the pitch as hapless Cavan found out.

And we can whinge all we like about getting no interviews and the fans can give out about the increasing isolation of the county team from the rest of the county-it does not matter.

As former Donegal team boss Jim McGuinness used to say, it is all about the squad.

So let's hope the squad continues to be most eloquent where it really matters…in front of the posts .

That will make the sound of silence slightly more bearable.