READ THE REID: All too easy for Donegal

Declan Bonner and his charges can be very pleased with their Ulster Senior Football Preliminary round win over Cavan in a packed McCumhaill Park, Ballybofey last Sunday.

To be honest, Cavan proved no match for a vibrant and cohesive Donegal team. In reality, it turned out to be a David versus Goliath affair. I genuinely expected Cavan to put up a better fight but, in truth, Donegal were far too strong for the Farney men throughout.

Donegal’s comfortable victory goes to prove the point that there’s a massive gulf between the top eight or so teams and the rest.

Cavan finished joint top of Division 2 this season and will play in Division 1 next year.

Donegal, dropped to Division 2 after a tough league campaign with the big hitters of Division 1.

Those Cavan people who witnessed the demise of their team against one of the ‘perceived’ weaker teams of the premier counties last Sunday must have serious doubts about their survival in the topflight next season.

For Donegal, this was a polished display. The players were sharp, very fit and decisive.

Of course, we can pick holes in our performance. Declan won’t be pleased that the lads conceded 1-15. Some untidy play coupled with a few defensive lapses allowed Cavan to amass a score that flattered them.

This will only serve to remind all and sundry that we have work to do and cannot afford to rest on our laurels. We have our first-round game proper coming up on Sunday week against an unknown Derry outfit in Celtic Park.

Last Sunday also saw a pulsating first-round Connaught Senior Football Championship match between Mayo and Galway in Castlebar.

Galway showed that their league showing was by no means a flash in the pan. They went into the cauldron of McHale Park and fearlessly took on last year’s All-Ireland finalists.

I admire this Galway team greatly. They have youth, tenacity, skill and endurance. There’s an edge to this team that has been absent since the early 2000’s.

Mayo have been trying to convince themselves since their All-Ireland final defeat last September that they can give it a real go this season again. They’ll certainly be in the mix. However, bar another miracle in Knock, they’ll not win the Sam Maguire this year either.

Galway are the current form team along with Dublin and it will be the Tribesmen who have the best chance of the two at giving the All-Ireland a lash.



This Sunday sees Tyrone and Monaghan face off in the first round of the Ulster Championship in Omagh. Tyrone are installed as Ulster title favourites with Monaghan not far behind.

Given that Tyrone have home advantage, I believe that they have the upper hand. Still, a point or two either way will decide this encounter.

Of all the first-round games in Ulster, this is the clash that will get the get the blood pumping.

Tyrone are always capable of beating Monaghan and I don’t envisage any change here. From a Donegal viewpoint it will be worth noting the tempo and quality of the game.



Hurdles

Although Donegal have a few hurdles yet before reaching the Ulster final, I feel that we will get there. One of the big names will exit the Ulster title race this Sunday leaving the winners to reach the decider.

I sense a Donegal versus Tyrone classic. I understand that both Monaghan and Tyrone have a serious amount of work done ahead of this encounter. The O’Neill county are chasing their third Ulster senior title on the trot which in itself is a very impressive run of championship form.

I believe they are in a better place now with a blend of youth and experience.

For Monaghan, it depends on which Monaghan team turns up on the day. Their performances can be erratic at times but, they certainly will be no push-over and will give as good as they get.

With the GAA championship kicking off proper and the English Premiership coming to a close, an important event close to my heart took place. The ‘Darkness Into Light’ walk took place on Arranmore Island, in Buncrana, Bundoran, Carndonagh, Carrick, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Letterkenny, Maghery and Tory Island at 4.15am last Saturday.

Over 200,000 people took part in the 5km walk/run event across Ireland and worldwide. This is the flagship fundraiser event for Pieta House which says “Darkness Into Light is very much about hope and hope is something we endeavour to give each person who comes to us in their time of need.

“We help them feel more hopeful about the future as we continue to tackle the grave issue of suicide and self-harm in Ireland”.

Unfortunately, there’s so much darkness in this country and indeed worldwide in today’s fast-moving society. Well done to the volunteers, organisers and the participants. Your efforts will be well rewarded.