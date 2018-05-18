Donegal eye semi-final place against Leitrim in O'Donnell Park

Donegal have their sights firmly set on a place in the semi-final of the Nicky Rackard Cup Hurling Championship when they face Leitrim on Saturday, in O'Donnell Park.(throw-in 3 pm)



Donegal opened with a fourteen point away win over Tyrone in Killyclogher last weekdn.

Declan Coulter posted 0-13 and corner forward Davin Flynn, hit 1-5.

In all Donegal, who lined out without ace marksman Lee Henderson, had seven different scorers.

Ciaran Mathewson, Christopher McDermott and Jamesie Donnelly in defence, along with Ronan McDermott and Gerard Gilmore in attack also got in on the scoring act.

Leitrim are having their first outing in the championship.

The defeated Division 3B finalists come to O'Donnell Park on the back of a good league run. The Shannonsiders won three of their five games and lost the Division 3 B final to Lancashire, after extra time, and after playing up to three quarters of the game down to 14 men.

Sent off

Kieran McGrath was sent off in the first half after picking up two yellow cards.

Leitrim were also without the experienced duo of James Clancy and Colm Moreton for the league final.

Lancashire won the final 1-25 to 1-18.

“We will be taking nothing for granted and we will set a high tempo from the word go,” said Donegal manager Mickey McCann.

The free scoring Declan Coulter, already a Nicky Cup winner with Armagh, picked up a leg injury in the closing minutes against Tyrone and was replaced by Caolan McDermott.

Coulter may be rested this weekend to give him a chance to shake off the injury.

But Donegal do not have any other injury worries.

Enda McDermott, Jamesie Donnelly, Shane Gillespie, and Joe Boyle were all replaced against Tyrone.

They were replaced by Kevin Campbell, Gavin Browne, Ciaran Finn and Niall McCleary which underlines the depth in the Donegal squad.

Following last week's performance, the margin of the victory and the fact they have played two divisions above Leitrim, Donegal go into Saturday's tie as raging hot favourites.

But Donegal need to be on their guard because it is one of those games where Leitrim have nothing to lose.

In Clement Cunniffe and Zak Moradi they have two dangerous front men.

Between them they scored 8-45 in the league campaign.

Veteran Cunniffe chalked up an impressive 5-35 and Moradi posted 3-10.