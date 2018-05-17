All the results from Thursday night's Trentagh 5k

The busy 5k road race season continued on Thursday night with the Trentagh National School 5k road race and walk.

On a beautiful evening for running, the race once again attracted a big crowd and it was Foyle Valley's Roy McGilloway who was first athlete home in a brilliant 15.41.

Peter O'Donnell of Milford AC was second in 16.48 with Gerard McGranaghan of Letterkenny AC continuing his recent good form with a third place finish in 17.07.

First female athlete and 14th overall was Gerard's wife Monica McGranaghan (Letterkenny AC) in 19.04.

Here are the results:

Trentagh NS 5k 2018

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 413 Roy Mc Gilloway m MO Foyle Valley AC 15:41,4

2. 375 Peter O'Donnell m MO Milford AC 16:48,7

3. 371 Gerard Mc Granaghan m MO Letterkenny AC 17:07,5

4. 402 Stephen Connor m MO Foyle Valley AC 17:29,6

5. 418 Anthony Doherty m M40 Milford AC 17:37,8

6. 376 Damian Mc Bride m MO Milford AC 17:48,5

7. 451 Gareth Kerrigan m MO Milford AC 18:17,8

8. 345 Darren Price m M40 18:19,1

9. 397 Paddy McGee m MO 24/7 Triathlon 18:31,9

10. 455 Hugh Coll m M40 Milford 18:37,2

11. 339 Barry Mackey m M40 Letterkenny AC 18:43,7

12. 468 Rory Gardiner m MO 18:54,2

13. 411 James Whoeiskey m MO Milford AC 18:57,3

14. 364 Monica Mc Granaghan f FO Letterkenny AC 19:04,2

15. 446 Oisin Gallen m MO Men on the move 19:09,2

16. 352 Tony O'Donnell m MO Milford AC 19:17,1

17. 396 Eoin Sheehy m M40 Milford 19:17,8

18. 361 John Hughes m M40 Letterkenny AC 19:47,2

19. 363 Peter Gallagher m M40 Letterkenny AC 19:52,6

20. 464 John Paul McFadden m MO 19:55,3

21. 380 John Fealty m M40 19:55,6

22. 336 Pat Brax m M40 20:02,9

23. 470 Dessie Shiels m MO 20:09,4

24. 358 Patrick McHugh m MO 20:11,7

25. 414 Raymond Mc Gahey m M40 20:20,4

26. 425 Martin Jordan m M40 Convoy AC 20:25,0

27. 458 Tara Carron f F40 Milford 20:33,0

28. 365 Noel Friel m MO Milford AC 20:36,0

29. 370 Dualtach McCauly m MJ Milford AC 20:40,8

30. 377 Martin Kerr m M40 Milford AC 20:51,2

31. 382 Kieran Murray m MO Milford AC 20:52,7

32. 356 Frank McTaggart m M40 Milford AC 20:53,5

33. 384 Seamus Ferry m MO Milford AC 20:54,5

34. 353 Patrick Shiels m M40 Milford AC 20:54,7

35. 394 Mel McKinney m M40 Shape up fitness 21:04,0

36. 357 Niamh Mc Daid f FO Letterkenny AC 21:15,1

37. 366 Francis Diver m M40 Milford AC 21:15,4

38. 367 David Connols m M40 Milford AC 21:25,1

39. 399 Catherine McKinley f F40 LAC 21:42,8

40. 463 Sean Brogan m MO 22:15,9

41. 395 Eoin Fogarty m M40 Milford AC 22:32,6

42. 420 Áine Whoriskey f FO Milford AC 22:47,0

43. 327 Paul Walker m MO Run for Fun 22:47,9

44. 449 Paul Gallagher m M40 Shape up fitness 22:59,5

45. 348 P.j Sweeney m M40 Finn Valley AC 23:09,8

46. 427 Eugene McGinley m M40 Swanlings 23:13,8

47. 410 Annette Sheehy f F40 Milford 23:17,0

48. 472 Rory Gardiner m MO 23:19,6

49. 471 Tieran Gardiner m MO 23:26,0

50. 415 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 23:26,7

51. 406 Fintan Sheehy m MJ Milford AC 23:33,1

52. 304 Kelsi Tease f FJ 23:38,8

53. 344 Liam Wiseman m M40 Letterkenny Park Runners 23:44,9

54. 438 Michael Jordan m M40 Convoy AC 23:53,6

55. 387 James Doherty m M40 24:06,6

56. 343 Kenneth Moore m M40 Milford AC 24:06,7

57. 442 Martina Hegarty f FO 24:17,5

58. 416 Oisin Kelly m M40 24:27,1

59. 407 Ryan Sheehy m MJ Milford 24:32,1

60. 421 Shaun O'Donnell m M40 Swanlings 24:32,7

61. 350 Matthew Price m MJ LAC 24:36,3

62. 401 Steven Sheridan m M40 Shape up fitness 24:41,6

63. 435 Linda Cronin f FO Letterkenny Park Run 24:47,0

64. 378 Liam McLaughlin m M40 24:53,8

65. 386 John O'Gorman m M40 Milford 24:55,2

66. 374 Mary T Gallagher f FO 25:06,6

67. 459 Oísín Mc Grenra m MJ 25:24,5

68. 465 Samuel Rankin m MO 2018-07-24 25:47,6

69. 409 Orla Jordan f FJ 26:01,3

70. 441 Carmel Doherty f FO Convoy AC 26:01,9

71. 359 Danielle Fay f FO 26:04,5

72. 385 Eileen O Gorman f FO Milford AC 26:10,6

73. 408 Gerry Burke m M40 Shape up fitness 26:27,3

74. 436 Jean McGinley f F40 Letterkenny Park Runners 26:30,0

75. 437 Mary Bonnar f F40 Letterkenny Park Run 26:36,5

76. 323 Gary Conaghan m MO 26:45,2

77. 439 Noreen Sharkey f F40 Letterkenny Park Runners 26:48,6

78. 412 Mary McDaid f F40 Milford 26:58,7

79. 372 Ryan McCauly m MO Milford AC 27:06,7

80. 417 James Gibbons m M40 Milford AC 27:14,8

81. 360 Sinead Mtaggart f F40 Milford AC 27:15,5

82. 340 Philip Connlly m M40 27:36,4

83. 453 Declan Black m MO Run For Fun 27:45,3

84. 457 Rosemary Russell f F40 27:51,9

85. 398 Darren Hegarty m MO 28:10,0

86. 392 Hugh Herrity m MO Run for Fun 28:10,9

87. 469 Danielle Mullan f FO 28:31,0

88. 302 Kyle Stewart m MJ 29:12,0

89. 368 Teigan McCauly f FJ Milford AC 30:08,4

90. 369 Nicola Mc Cauley f FO Milford AC 30:09,1

91. 379 James Browne m M40 30:09,3

92. 324 Brian Hamlyn m MO 30:10,3

93. 460 Martina Mc Grenra f F40 30:30,0

94. 349 Claire Price f F40 31:16,2

95. 431 Fiona Mc Connell f F40 Shape Up Fitness 32:47,1

96. 434 Kathleen Mc Court f F40 Shape Up Fitness 32:47,9

97. 322 Amy Leigh Rankin f FJ 34:27,9

98. 335 Ciara Tease f FJ 34:28,0

99. 303 Yana Stewart f FJ 34:30,3

100. 424 Shaun McConnell m MJ 34:46,8

101. 430 Barry Jordan m MJ 34:46,8

102. 440 Pauric Doherty m M40 Convoy AC 35:23,7

103. 329 Keelin Tease m MJ 36:00,2

104. 454 Raymond Mc Bride m M40 36:43,1

105. 301 Sharron Stewart f F40 36:51,5

106. 362 Saorirse McTaggart f FJ Milford AC 37:18,7

107. 355 Orla McTaggart f FJ Milford AC 37:19,5

108. 429 Leah Jordan f FJ 37:48,1

109. 474 Casey Hegarty f FJ 39:10,1

110. 475 Jodie Doherty f FJ 39:10,1

111. 347 Stuart Rankin m MJ 40:22,2

112. 476 Katie Doherty f FJ 41:03,2

113. 341 Philippa Kelly f FJ 41:36,6

114. 422 Christine Stewart f F40 41:37,5

115. 400 Tracy Mc Brearty f FO 41:37,8

116. 391 Billy Rankin m MO 41:48,0

117. 419 Karen Johnston f FO 41:48,0

118. 337 Charlotte Kelly f FJ 42:13,6

119. 338 Sharon Kelly f FO 42:15,1

120. 450 Sharon Doohan f FO 43:29,3

121. 448 S Doherty f FO 43:29,8

122. 354 Niamh Buchanan f FJ 43:44,0

123. 330 Rachel Tease f FJ 43:45,6

124. 325 Brooklyn Rankin f FJ 43:46,5

125. 346 Chloe Rankin f FO 43:55,2

126. 381 Tracy Roders f F40 43:55,4

127. 334 Riley Tease m MJ 44:03,2

128. 332 Charlotte Rankin f FO 44:09,9

129. 328 Denise Tease f F40 44:13,6

130. 473 Joanne Sweeney f FO 44:32,9

131. 428 Mabel Johnston f F40 44:32,9

132. 444 Maureen Jordan f F40 45:19,5

133. 351 Carol Buchanan f FO 45:32,0

134. 452 Nicole Russel f FO 45:44,9

135. 456 Pamela Russel f F40 45:46,6

136. 461 Michaela McGroary f FO 45:47,7

137. 467 Jason Russell m MO 45:48,3

138. 383 Mary Jordan f F40 46:13,7

139. 342 Rosaleen Rodden f FO Fun Fun walk 47:30,4

140. 333 Sharon Crossan f F40 47:30,4

141. 331 Louis Tease m MO 47:37,4

142. 317 Mary Tease f FJ 48:07,1

143. 318 Karen Tease f FJ 48:08,5

144. 316 Evan Tease m MJ 48:12,3

145. 373 Danielle Gibbons f FJ 48:12,3

146. 315 Rebecca Gibbons f FJ 48:43,3

147. 305 Jessica Tease f FJ 48:45,2

148. 326 Edel Walker f FO 49:34,6

149. 306 Arlene Tease f FO 49:35,0

150. 320 Marie Mc Bride f FO 49:35,3

151. 405 Elliot Collignon m MJ 49:36,7

152. 321 Lorraine Russell f FO 49:37,5

153. 313 Mark Gallagher m MO 49:47,0

154. 312 Tara Connelly f FO 49:47,7

155. 311 Louise Moore f FO 49:49,2

156. 310 Darren Gibbons m MJ 51:38,6

157. 309 Mark Gibbons m MJ 51:38,6

158. 314 Martin Quinn m M40 51:38,9

159. 445 Margart Rankin f FO 52:14,7

160. 432 Marie Moore f FO 52:14,9

161. 443 Patrick Rankin m MO 52:15,1

162. 404 Arno Collignon m M40 52:35,8

163. 403 Emilie Colligan Scott f FJ 52:36,1

164. 466 Angela Russel f F40 52:42,8

165. 393 Ellen Mc Mahon f FO 52:42,9

166. 389 Ewan Summers m MJ 52:57,0

167. 388 Callum Summers m MJ 53:02,0

168. 390 Christine Stewart f FO 54:46,3

169. 307 Scott Tease m MJ 54:54,4