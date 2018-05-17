MAC'S VIEW: A good day, but stiffer tests lie ahead

Donegal had a good outing on Sunday against Cavan. They were the better side, there's no doubt about that. But there will be stiffer tests ahead.

Apart from a spell at the start and again at the end of the first half, Cavan were completely outplayed for most of the game and when it mattered.

Cavan mustered a string of scores towards the end as well and while this is a concern, I think Donegal minds were already in Celtic Park, and thinking of Derry.

This was a good Donegal performance without being outstanding. They played some passages of vintage Donegal football and there were a number of good individual performances.

Michael Murphy was awesome in the middle of the field. It was as good a performance I have seen from Michael in a long time.

Michael Langan also shone and for a young lad, he is only 20, he turned in a brilliant performance and kicked a number of brilliant long range points.

Leo McLoone got through a good shift around the middle of the field and not being parochial, I thought Jamie and Paul Brennan had fine games. Frank McGlynn was his usual brilliant self and it was good to see Ryan McHugh back after a lengthy layoff.



Ciaran Thompson also hit a number of trademark points and had a good game. The encouraging thing about the performance is that the young lads were not out of their depth.

Just a word of caution, I’m not sure of Cavan. They looked like a team that did not believe they could win.

Apart from those couple of spells in the first half they were not at the races.

It is time now for feet back on the ground and to prepare for those challenges, starting with Derry, on Sunday week.

Minors

It was disappointing that the minors lost out against Monaghan.

It was a pity they didn't hold on when they were in front.

While there are no moral victories, the players and the management did redeem themselves to some extent, after the defeat to Tyrone.



Francie Ward

Finally, I was sad to hear of the death of Francie Ward in Glenfin.

Francie was a GAA man and a stalwart of the Glenfin club. Sympathies to Liam, Seamus, Dermot and Frank and all the family.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.