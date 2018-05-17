Donegal GAA club call

In a week when Donegal's senior footballers and our senior hurlers enjoyed impressive championship wins, there was still plenty happening on the club scene around the county.

Here's the news from our local clubs.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh return to league action this Sunday they have a critical game away to Dungloe.

Hard luck to Shane Gillespie, Eoin Doherty and Senan Rooney and the Donegal minors on the team's narrow defeat to Monaghan.

The under 16s came up just short against Naomh Columba in their second game in Division 1B section one of the county championship, 2-7 to 3-8 the final scoreline.

There will be a ladies committee meeting on Thursday at 8.30pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Well done to the under 16 county ladies, in particular our own Caoimhe Keon and Caitlin McGarrigle and team mentor Barry Ward on their convincing 4-10 to 0-5 win in last Saturday's Ulster final over Cavan.

Congratulations also to the under 15 county ladies who defeated Armagh 4-11 to 4-9 on Saturday, especially to Aodh Ruadh stars Sarah Jane Keon and Eilish Gallagher.

The Aodh Ruadh under 14 footballers will be holding a Féile fundraising car wash at Cleary's Garage all day on Saturday May 26th.

As part of the Juvenile Hurling Committee's major fundraiser for Féile we're collecting bags of clothes. For any information contact any of the following: Sabrina Brosnan 086-8241297, Lorraine Kennedy Duffy 087-6874393, Teresa Davis Maguire 086-3983076, Denis Daly 086-3269550, John Rooney 086-2587793. Only a couple of weeks left to get rid of your unwanted items.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 5, 8, 10, 13 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Joe Lafferty, Saimer Drive; Carmel Gillespie, c/o Pearse O'Neill's; Patsy McCabe, c/o McGinley's; Olivia Magee, Assaroe View; and Anne and Eamon Maguire, Cloghore.

ST MICHAEL'S

Well done to the St. Michael’s players and the entire Donegal team and management on Sunday's victory over Cavan in Ballybofey on Sunday. Michael Langan scored three points.

This months 50 Club winners were €65 - Mary Kelly, Carrowcannon, €35 - Helen Greer,Hornhead and €25 - Andrew Coll,Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,3,10,12,13,14.There was no Match 5 winner but 38 people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Elaine McDaid Gortnalake. This weeks jackpot is €6150.

Well done to St. Michael’s members Marcella Dolan and Ciara McGarvey who were part of the Donegal team that defeated Armagh in Lurgan last weekend.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,800. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 13, 21, 23. The €25 winners were Claire and Pauric, Gerry Ward, Cara Tracey, Joe and Pat Griffin.

SuperValu have started their football voucher offer when you spend over €20 you will get a voucher to place in the Naomh Brid box at tills. Well done to the U12s and their management who had a great win against Kilcar.

A hearty congratulations to Donal Martin who lined for the Donegal Masters in their victory over Monaghan.

NA ROSSA

Well done to Declan and the Donegal senior team on a terrific win last Sunday against Cavan.

Tickets can be ordered through Pat Boyle and can you please order through Pat as soon as possible for Donegal v Derry game.

The under 10s host their first blitz of the season this Saturday morning with an 11am start. Naomh Brid and Pettigo will make the trip to Dooey to take part in the blitz.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 1,3,11 and 24. Two lucky dips Niall Melly, Toome and Sean McGarvey, Ranafast won Well done to Declan and the Donegal senior team on a terrific win last Sunday verses Cavan. Next up is Derry on Sunday 26th May in Celtic Park. Throw in is at 4pm.

Tickets can be ordered through Pat Boyle and can you please order through Pat as soon as possible.

The seniors continue their league campaign this Sunday with a home tie verses Fanad Gaels. Throw in 3pm.

The under 10s host their first blitz of the season this Saturday morning with an 11am start. Naomh Brid and Pettigo will make the trip to Dooey to take part in the blitz.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. There was no jackpot winner on the night. Numbers drawn were 1,3,11 and 24. The two lucky dips winners Niall Melly, Toome and Sean McGarvey, Ranafast won €50.

The club would like to wish former senior player Carl McHugh all the very best as he leads Motherwell out in the Scottish Cup Final against Celtic this Saturday afternoon in Hampden Park . A terrific experience and honor for Carl and his family’s this is his third major final already to date.

GAEIL FHANADA

Bhí deireadh maith le imeachtaí sna Dúnaibh tar éis díomá na maidinne do na mná. Bhí na Gaeil chun tosaigh ó thús go deireadh agus bhí bua measartha compordach acu ar na Dúnaibh ag deireadh an lae.

The U16 boys beat Killybegs by two points.Dan Kerr had his best game to date as did Casey Poole.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 1, 2, 7, 17, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was John Blaney, Rossnakill.This week's jackpot is €4850.

NAOMH PADRAIG (Lifford)

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 11, 12, 14 and 22. The €20 winners were Ciara Lynch, St.Judes Court, Gavin Boyle, Coneyburrow, Amanda Long, Calhame, John Lyons, Portinure and Michael Maguire, Orchard Park. This week’s jackpot is €3200.

Our u12 team played Letterkenny Gaels at home on Wednesday and after a great team performance they

won on a scoreline of 3-8 to 2-6. Our squad of players on the night were - Jay Brennan, Sean Monaghan, Seoirse Gibbons, Matthew Doherty, Shane Crossan, Eoin Doherty, Kyle Martin, Louis Gallagher, Daire McGonigle, Sean Matthew Browne and Lorcan Friel. Our second team lost out narrowly to a stronger Letterkenny Gaels team,

The team was Neil McBrearty, Matthew Porter, Keelan McCullagh, Hughie McBrearty, Daniel Campbell, Brenna McBrearty, Leo Quinn, Tyler Doherty and Regan Crawford.

The club sends its best wishes to club player Paul Given and his fiancée Kelly Duddy who celebrate their wedding this weekend.

Congratulations to club men Cianan Doherty, Johnny Mahon and Declan Lafferty who won the Nordic senior championship last weekend with Odense GAA (Denmark).

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. This weeks winning numbers were 2 7 9 17 18.The €50 winners were Tom McCaughey,5 Breffni Road,Mullaghmore,Dervilia McGuinness,5 Woodlands,Ballyshannon,Darrell Kelly,Castlederg.

This week's jackpot is €8300.

Realt na Mara Bord na nOg are holding a Backpack next Saturday May 19th in Supervalu.There are still some slots that require assistance.Please contact Co ordinator Siobhan Govorov (0866046415) if you can spare an hour to help out.

This year's Kelloggs Cul Camp in Gaelic Park will take place on the week commencing July 23rd. to the 27th.Online booking is now open.The cost this year is 1st child €60 2nd child €50 3rd child €40 .It is open to children from 6yrs to 13 yrs.All information can be got from https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/about-cul-camps.

Well done to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad on their great victory last Sunday in Ballybofey.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

The Hurlers lost out to St. Eunans by a point on Friday night. Many thanks to all our club members who helped with stewarding, selling programmes and the work in shops etc. for both games on Sunday.

Well done to the Donegal hurlers who recorded a superb win over Tyrone in the first game in the Nicky Rackard Championship with Jamesie Donnelly among others putting in a fine shift in the green and gold. Hard luck of luck to Mickey McMahon and Aaron Gillooley in the U17 game but well done to Marty O'Reilly and the senior team in their game against Cavan.

Many thanks to Pauline and Celine and Ballybofey & Stranorlar Credit Union for their continued community support. These jerseys will go along way in helping our U14 boys team for the season ahead especially when they represent Donegal at Feile 2018.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 7 and 15. There was four match 3 winners: Padraig McHugh, Woodlawn, Peter Dunnion, Donegal Street, Noelle and

Liz, Woodlawn and Simon McDevitt, Glencovitt who receive €40 each. This week’s jackpot is €7,100.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B’iad 4, 5, 9, agus 18 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,600 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann:Michelle Bonner, Meenmore - Kathleen Mc Dyer, Kerrytown - Conal Gallagher, Ardara - Breid Molloy, Tangavane - John O' Boyle, Burtonport.

CLOUGHANEELY

A huge thanks to Boyce’s Centra, Falcarragh for their recent sponsorship of a new set of jersey’s for our U-12 team.

The numbers drawn in last week's lotto were: 2,6,13,15,17,20. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to James Greer who won the €100. This week's jackpot is €4,650.

Congratulations to the following 100 club winners for the month of April: €500 - Margaret Mulhern, €100 each to Tom Feeney, Sally Duggan, Joe Gallagher Teish, Stephen Doohan, Phelim McGowan.

Hard luck to our U16s who were narrowly defeated by Naomh Muire last week in the championship. It was a tough game; however Naomh Muire scored a last minute goal to ensure their win.

ST EUNAN'S

The senior hurlers had a narrow win over MacCumhaills last week. The minor hurlers had a good win over Burt last week.

The U16 boys Division One footballers travelled to Termon last week and came away with a draw in a low-scoring championship group game that sees both teams into the knockout stages.

The Development team were beaten despite a good performance by Glenfin last time out .

The U14 Hurlers had a good win away to Letterkenny Gaels

The U12 team one boy footballers had another good win, away to St. Mary’s, Convoy last week. Team two were beaten by Termon at home.

Thanks to Diver’s Hyundai for sponsoring our Annual Golf Classic once again. Well done to the organisers Paul Carr, Ciaran Haran, Dermot Higgins and Peter Curran.

Congratulations to Greg Harkin and our players on the Donegal U16 Girls team who had a comprehensive win over Cavan in the Ulster A Final and now advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Our minor girl footballers are travelling to Boston for the 2018 CYC’s in August and they have two big fundraisers coming up that need your support. First up, this weekend – Saturday and Sunday May 19th and 20th there is a Bake Sale after all masses in the Conference Room at St. Eunan’s Cathedral. All donations greatly appreciated but please also spread the word. The girls are also holding a spectacular Fashion Show in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Thursday, May 31st and full details are on the club Facebook page. All girls have tickets so please be sure to get one and again, spread the word.

KILLYBEGS

The club would like to inform everyone of David 'Croc Meehan's month's mind mass as well as his father Jackie Meehan's first anniversary mass is on Saturday evening May 19th at 7pm. The minor board are holding their annual Family Quiz evening in the Tara Hotel on the 20th of May at 5pm.

Well done to Hugh Mcfadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher on their victory against Cavan on Sunday. Commiserations to the minors who narrowly lost out to Monaghan.

The senior Ladies team had a tough game in Ballyshannon against Realt Rua on Friday evening and came home with a draw.

ST NAUL'S

Well done to our u12 on their win against Bundoran and the U 16s who had a narrow win overN Colmcille.

Well done to Michael Coughlan who played with our County u17s on Sunday. Well done to e veryone involved in the u8 and u10 Blitz in Ardara on May 10th. Unfortunately our u12s lost out to Ardara on Monday night.

Congratulations to Aoife Greene who represented the club on the under 16A victorious county team. Unfortunately our ladies missed out against Moville on Sunday and now play away to Glenfinn on Sunday next.iel, Boston, Ann and Mary McLaughlin, Linsfort, Eugene and Margaret McLaughlin, Isle of Doagh, Isaac Cassidy and Paddy Diver, Roxtown, Mark Doherty (Lackin), Magheramore.

Last week's lotto numbers drawn were 5, 15, 19 and 23. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €5,340. The €15 winners were Donal Doherty, Rooskey, Fergal Harkin, Kalem Hirrell, Cloontagh, Sadie Grant, Tornabrately, Dano Gallagher, Ballymagan.

Our Cul Camp takes place in Straid from Monday July 23rd to Friday July 27th.

The first draw took place on Friday night, Congratulations to Bernard McNeely, Teresa and Thomas Meehan,Danny Mc Menamin, Gary Prenderville, Val Mc Gahern and Joe Gillespie. Club Monthly meeting will be on Monday Night May 21st at 9pm.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers lost away to Naomh Colmcille in their refixed League match on Saturday evening.

Preparations are well underway for the hosting of our 5k Fun Run and Walk which takes place on Tuesday the 29th May. See Facebook for more details.

The U-14 Camogs had a good win over St Eunans in the Championship Quarter Final which was played in O’Donnell Park on Monday past.

The U-8 and U-10 Camogs played in a blitz at the O’Donnell Park on Friday evening. Thanks to the St. Eunans club for hosting and the hospitality.

he U-12s traveled to Lifford on Wednesday night to take on Naomh Padraig in the League. The lads didn’t get into the rhythm of the game in the first half and although they improved their performance in the second half they couldn’t claw back the hosts.

Well done to the U-16 footballers who recorded a good victory over Moville in the U-16 Championship last Tuesday evening.

The U-14 hurlers welcomed neighbours St. Eunan’s to Páirc na nGael last Thursday night where the visitors finished strongly to claim the win.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €5600 draw held in the Abbey Hotel.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Deborah Dunnion Bru na Mara , John Timoney ,New York. The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 21 and 24 .

CILL CHARTHA

Well done to Donegal seniors on their victory over Cavan on Sunday all five players from the club got game time with Ryan McHugh scoring one of the goals. Our ladies were defeated by an extremely strong Naomh Muire side.

Rescheduled monthly club meeting takes place in Towney this evening Monday at 9pm, all welcome.

Our Under 16s had a great win at home to MacCumhaills in the championship on Tuesday evening they host Urris this Tuesday in the final group match. The Under 12s were narrowly defeated by Naomh Brid.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €7,200. This week’s numbers were 6, 17, 20 and 22 and this week’s winners were: €50 - John Francis Doogan, Ballymacfadden; €30- Maire Gillespie, Kilcausey; €20 - J Hegarty, Cashlings and Nora McFadden, Towney.

GLENSWILLY

Congratulations to the senior ladies team who got off to a winning start in their championship campaign beating Roberts Emmets. Brilliant game to watch and some fines scores.

Again a fine display by Michael Murphy and the Donegal team this weekend against Cavan.

Congratulations to Blaithanit Gallagher and the Under 16 county squad who won the Ulster Championship A final on Saturday.

Good luck to Sarah Deans with Under 14 county team in their Ulster Final on 27th May and to Lara Faul, Michaela and Patrick McMonagle in their Ulster Final with Under 15 County Team.

Last week's lotto jackpot of €2520 was not won. The match 2 winner was Eileen Quinn. This weeks jackpot is €2560.

MALIN

The seniors beat Naomh Columba last weekend. McLarkey. The reserves were beaten on Saturday night by Burt.

The minor board in conjunction with our Health and Well-being team have organised a 3-peaks challenge. This is for all our under age teams 8 to 18 boys and girls. This is open to everybody and weather dependent should be a great club event.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1850. The numbers drawn were 6-1-5-7-2-4-3.The €50 winner was Brendan Crua, Glengad with the sellers prize also going to Brendan Crua. This week’s jackpot is €1900.

The under 12 boys A team lost to Naomh Padraig Muff while the B team won last Tuesday. U-12s Jack Lafferty and Conor McCallion played for Donegal in the Cumann Na mBunscol match, played at half time in MacCumhaill Park in the Donegal Cavan game.

The under 14 boys beat Burt last Friday.The under 16s lost to Naomh Padraig Muff in the Division One championship last Monday.

The under 12 girls lost to Buncrana last week.Hard luck to Josh Conlan who scored two points and played the full game for Donegal under 17s in their two point defeat to Monaghan on Sunday.

IORRAS

The CLUB Iorras 50/50 draw winners for May were €1,000 -Bridget and Mary Kelly, Letter; €500 - Shaun and Mary Keogh, Ballyliffin. The €100 winners were Daniel Fr