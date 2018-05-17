GOOD LUCK CARL! - Cup Final fever takes a grip in Donegal

Scottish Cup Final fever is taking a grip across the county this week as one proud Donegal man prepares to lead his team to cup glory.

Carl McHugh has been involved in some high profile games in his club career, including a League Cup final at Wembley.

And he'll perform on another big stage on Saturday when he captains Motherwell against Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final at Hamden Park.

It's the final game in a season that has once again been dominated by Celtic.

Interestingly it's a repeat of the League Cup Final played last November when McHugh's Motherwell lost out 2-0.

Motherwell's march to the final of the Scottish Cup has been really impressive and Lettermacaward's McHugh has played no small part on that journey.

He hit a wonderful winning goal against Hearts in the quarter-final - one of the highlights of his team's cup run to date.

And the Fir Park outfit then went on to ease past the challenge of Aberdeen in last month's cup semi-final.

This week, pupils at Carl's old school - Scoil Bhríde in Lettermacaward - were showing their support for a player who they hope will have reason to celebrate come Saturday evening.

Below: Carl McHugh celebrates his stunning strike for Motherwell against Hearts in the Scottish Cup Quarter-final.