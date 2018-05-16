Fanad United see off Buncrana to advance in Ulster Youth Cup

Donegal Youth League Champions Fanad United got their Ulster Youth Cup campaign off to a fine start with a 4-0 victory over holders Buncrana Hearts at Traigh-a-Loch ‪on Tuesday evening‬.



Fanad United 4

Buncrana Hearts 0

Buncrana had the first chance of the game 3 minutes in when Ben Bradley broke forward from midfield and his shot from 20 yards went just the wrong side of the post.

Fanad however, took the lead after 10 minutes. Bernard McGettigan capitalised on a mix up between the keeper and a defender to slot home from close range. Ten minutes later Brandon McClafferty headed straight at the keeper from an excellent Peter Curran free.

Two minutes after that John Timlin struck a free kick from out on the right for Buncrana that hit the crossbar. Soon after, Ben Bradley struck a decent effort from the edge of the box just wide.

The second half started at a frantic pace with both sides playing decent attacking football. On the hour mark Bernard McGettigan and Conor Coll showed great persistence to win possession and when the ball fell to Ciaran Coyle he fired over the bar.

With 15 minutes remaining Fanad extended their lead. When Paul Bradley swung in a free from the right and as the ball ran loose, Fergus Friel pounced to score.

Five minutes from time Shaun Kerr pulled the ball back to the edge of the box where Paul Bradley was waiting to fire home a right footed shot into the corner. With time almost up Conor Coll won the ball 20 yards out and hit a fine shot into the corner.

Fanad United: Eoghan Jordan, Brandon McClafferty, Shaun Kerr, Peter Curran, Matthew Gallagher, Fergus Friel, Darren McElwaine, Conor Coll, Ciaran Coyle, Bernard McGettigan, Paul Bradley

Buncrana Hearts: Cathal McNutt, Matthew Doherty, James Downey, Aaron McDaid, Mark McFadden, Ben Bradley, Jamie Brosnan, John Timlin, Adam Doherty, Eoin McNamee, Jamie Loughrey. Sub Used: Don McDermott.

Ref: Marty McGarrigle