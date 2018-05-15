Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

The All County League action returns this weekend with another round of 'Star' fixtures across the divisions.

Among the big games in Division One are St. Eunan's at home to Kilcar, Dungloe against Aodh Ruadh and Gaoth Dobhair at home to St. Michael's.

MacCumhaill's lead the way in Division Two and they have a home match against Glenfin.

All County League Division 1

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Ardara 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Moville 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4

Sat, 19 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 19 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 19 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 19 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 5

Sat, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 19 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 19 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Ardara 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Convoy 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 20 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: TBC

County Hurling League

Fri, 18 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 1 U12

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Division 2

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Naul's GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Division 1

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 2 U14

Mon, 21 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Section 1 U18

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Division 1A Championship Section One

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

County Under 16s Division 1A Championship Section Two

Tue, 15 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 20 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Termon 17:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Division 1B Championship Section One

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:45, Ref: Tony Gallagher

County Under 16s Division 1B Championship Section Two

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: Don Langan

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern

County Under 16s Division 2A Championship Section A

Tue, 15 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Fri, 18 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

County Under 16s Division 2A Championship Section Two

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Urris 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

County Under 16s Division 2B Championship Section One

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

County Under 16s Division 2B Championship Section Two

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

County Under 16s Div 3 Championship

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U14 League (Joe McGeady Cup)

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Malin 18:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U18 Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire League

Fri, 18 May,

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Fri, 18 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Malin 18:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Inishowen Reserve Football Tournament

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Buncrana 20:00, Ref: J.J. Lafferty

Hurling League A Final

Thu, 17 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:45, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling B League Final

Thu, 17 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Group 1

Mon, 21 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Group 2

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Group 3

Mon, 21 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 May, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Section 1

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Section 2

Wed, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 1

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 2

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 3

Fri, 18 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Division 2

Tue, 15 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1 Section 2

Tue, 15 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 22 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Hurling A/County League

Thu, 17 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC