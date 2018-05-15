GAELIC GAMES
Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend
Busy week ahead at club and underage level
Donegal fans pictured at Sunday's game at Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey
The All County League action returns this weekend with another round of 'Star' fixtures across the divisions.
Among the big games in Division One are St. Eunan's at home to Kilcar, Dungloe against Aodh Ruadh and Gaoth Dobhair at home to St. Michael's.
MacCumhaill's lead the way in Division Two and they have a home match against Glenfin.
All County League Division 1
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 2
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Ardara 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Moville 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 4
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 5
Sat, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 19 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Ardara 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3 Reserve
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Convoy 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 20 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: TBC
County Hurling League
Fri, 18 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Division 1 U12
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Division 2
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Naul's GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Division 1
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Division 2 U14
Mon, 21 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Section 1 U18
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 16s Division 1A Championship Section One
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
County Under 16s Division 1A Championship Section Two
Tue, 15 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Termon 17:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 16s Division 1B Championship Section One
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:45, Ref: Tony Gallagher
County Under 16s Division 1B Championship Section Two
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: Don Langan
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern
County Under 16s Division 2A Championship Section A
Tue, 15 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Fri, 18 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
County Under 16s Division 2A Championship Section Two
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Urris 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
County Under 16s Division 2B Championship Section One
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
County Under 16s Division 2B Championship Section Two
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
County Under 16s Div 3 Championship
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U14 League (Joe McGeady Cup)
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Malin 18:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U18 Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire League
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Fri, 18 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Malin 18:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Inishowen Reserve Football Tournament
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Buncrana 20:00, Ref: J.J. Lafferty
Hurling League A Final
Thu, 17 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:45, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling B League Final
Thu, 17 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Group 1
Mon, 21 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Group 2
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Group 3
Mon, 21 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 21 May, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Section 1
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Section 2
Wed, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 Division 1
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 Division 2
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 Division 3
Fri, 18 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Division 2
Tue, 15 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1 Section 2
Tue, 15 May, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 22 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Hurling A/County League
Thu, 17 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 17 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 17 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
