Brogan star of the show in Dunkineely as Naomh Brid chalk up another away win

Naomh Brid maintained their push for promotion with a good away win over Naomh Ultan, in Dunkineely, on Saturday night.



NAOMH ULTAN ……………...1-9

NAOMH BRID ………………...1-11



Darragh Brogan was once again in fine scoring form. Brogan hit 1-3 as Naomh Brid came from four points down at halftime to edge a keenly contested tie by two points.

Alan Lyons scored the goals for Naomh Ultan who were the better side as Naomh Brid struggled to get into the game. But it was a different story in the second period as Brogan and Shane Walsh found their shooting boots.

The win moves Naomh Brid into second place on their own two points behind league leaders Killybegs and two ahead of Gaeil Fhanada, who have a game in hand.

NAOMH BRID SCORERS; Darragh Brogan 1-3, Shane Walsh 0--4, Gerard Gallagher, C J Gallagher, Declan McCafferty, Ryan Brogan 0-1 each.

NAOMH ULTAN: Alan Lyons 1-1, Cian Kennedy, Daniel Gallagher 0-2 each, Sean Blaine 0-1.



REFEREE; Michael McShane (Kilcar)