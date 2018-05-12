Megan Havlin scores all four Donegal goals in Ulster Final win

Megan Havlin, Naomh Padraig, Muff scored all four goals as the Donegal U-16 Ladies won the Ulster A final today against Cavan.

Donegal ran out convincing winners by 4-10 to 0-5 in the final played at Augher in County Tyrone.

Donegal had 17 points to spare in the end after ramming home their dominance.

The All Ireland Series now awaits in July and going by their performances in the championship so far, there will be no stopping these girls!

Well done to all.