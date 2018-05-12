League game in Gaoth Dobhair does not go ahead after pitch confusion

The All County Division One League game in Magheragallon between Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar did not go ahead this evening because of a pitch issue.

The Reserve game (won by Gaoth Dobhair) was played on the new pitch at Magheragallon, but when the time came for the senior game, Gaoth Dobhair wanted to play that game on their old pitch.

Kilcar moved from the new to the old pitch, but referee, Connie Doherty, ruled that the pitch was not suitable and that the sidelines were too close to the wall.

However, Gaoth Dobhair would not play the game on the new pitch, and the referee said the issue will now go to the Donegal CCC.

Both sides were short a big number of players because of county commitments. It is belived that Kilcar were short nine of their starting team that won the Donegal Senior Championship last year while Gaoth Dobhair were short at least six players who are involved in county squads at senior and U-20 level.