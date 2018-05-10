Donegal Masters get off to winning start against Monaghan in Clones

Donegal Masters travelled to Clones this evening and got their campaign off to a winning start.



Monaghan 1-8

Donegal 1-12



Val Murray had a number of new panellists in his side and Donegal got off to a great start, leading 0-6 to 0-2, but Monaghan finished the first half really well with 1-3 to lead by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Donegal, however, came out with all guns firing in the second half and had four unanswered points and the vital goal from corner forward Kerry Ryan sent them on their winning ways.

The management extend good wishes to full-back, John Anthony McMullan, who picked up an injury in the game.

DONEGAL: Martin Gillespie; Charlie Doherty, John A McMullan, Ross Brady; Maurice McBride, Donal Martin, Sean McDaid; David McShane, Charlie Gallagher; John McFadden (0-3), Sean Boyce (0-6), Charlie Bonner (0-2); Seamus Ferry, Brian McLaughlin (0-1), Kerry Ryan (1-0).

Subs., Paul Gallagher, Packie McGrath, Mark Cannon, Dan Branley, Brian McCabe, Michael McShane, Mark Cassidy.