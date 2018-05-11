Cavan's Martin Reilly looking forward to first championship joust with Donegal

Amazingly for a man who has soldered in the Cavan jersey for over a decade, Martin Reilly has never faced Donegal in the championship.

The wing-back has gone toe to toe with Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup and the Allianz National League, but never in the championship.

“I played my first championship game in 2007, but I then did the cruciate and I was out for two years,” said Reilly.

“Donegal and Cavan met twice in those years and I missed both after having surgery on the cruciate.

“I played against Donegal in the McKenna Cup last year but that was against the U-21s.

“The other was last year in the league, in Kingspan Breffni Park. Donegal beat us well that day and taught is a harsh lesson about football in Division One in that game.

“It is much the same Donegal team we face on Sunday. So we know what we are facing.

“They are a good side and like ourselves are rebuilding a team and are going to be a tough in Ballybofey.

“I’ve never played a championship game in Ballybofey. But going on what I’m hearing it can be a tough place to go.

“They have a good record there and from what I gather they haven’t lost a championship game in MacCumhaill Park in years.”

The Breffni Blues are going into the championship on the back of a good league and promotion, albeit they lost the final to Roscommon in a eight goal thriller in Croke Park, back at the beginning of last month.

“We’ve take a lot of confidence from the league though we were bitterly disappointed not to win the final.

“It was a chance to win silverware and we missed out on the chance.

“But we learned a lot from the final as we do from all our games and that is what we have done since the final. “Hopefully we will not make the same mistakes against Donegal.”

For the veteran, who spent three years at Burnley as a teenager, it is all about performance and everybody taking their A game to Ballybofey.

“We are hoping to go there and put in a performance and if we do that we will be thereabouts come the end of the game.”