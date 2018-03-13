Double win for three Donegal footballers as IT Sligo FC wins Rustlers Division 1 Final

Conor Blaney and Jason Quinn from Letterkenny and Timmy Govorov from Bundoran, were celebrating victory after the final at the FAI headquarters in Abbottstown, Dublin.

IT Sligo FC 2

Limerick IT 1

IT Sligo first team has won the Rustlers Division 1 Final after beating Limerick IT 2-1. The team now returns to the Colleges & Universities Football Premier League, the highest division in Third Level football.

Goals came from Gary Higgins in the 19th minute and a penalty from Niall Brennan in the 73rd minute.

The team made it to the final after beating Blanchardstown IT 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the semi-final playoff with the two sides locked 1-1 after extra time.

It’s the squad’s second big win in just under a week, overcoming GMIT Galway 3-1 to lift the Rustlers CFAI Plate just last Tuesday (06 March).

Many of IT Sligo’s players, including Jason Quinn, are on the Institute’s Sports Scholarship Programme which helps talented student athletes reach their sporting potential.

Up to 20 new scholarships and bursaries are awarded each year under the scheme and students who are rewarded scholarships benefit from mentoring support, training guidance and other value-added support.

The overall aim of the scheme is to recruit, manage and develop athletes with exceptional ability to position IT Sligo as a premier centre of sporting performance.

Paul Powell, IT Sligo FC Treasurer and member of the scholarship committee said: “I couldn't be happier for this group. The commitment they have shown to the club this year has been second to none. It's a fabulous achievement for the players and at the end of the day it's them who make it happen on the field.

“On behalf of the chairman Paul Hamilton, secretary Keith McManus, and myself Treasurer and PRO of IT Sligo FC we would like to thank head coach Colm Jinks, his assistants Darragh Healy and Colin Feehily for their amazing achievement in bring two trophies to IT Sligo this season.

“This success is also a testament to the Sports Scholarship committee, of which I am also a member, for attracting and rewarding high achievers in soccer who were part of this team. We look forward to playing in the CUFL premier league in October 2018. We hope to keep this group together and strengthen it in the coming months as we look to the challenge of competing with other colleges and universities next season in the CUFL Premier League. But for now, it's a time of reflection, celebration and then for the players to prepare for their final exams."

IT Sligo FC squad

Ben Treanor Mullingar, Westmeath

Brian Kavanagh Mullingar, Westmeath soccer scholar

Roland Anderson Collooney, Sligo soccer scholar

Conor Blaney Letterkenny, Donegal

Michael Guilfoyle Foxford, Mayo

Conor Brennan Tonaphubble, Sligo

Niall Brennan Ballymote, Sligo soccer scholar

Darren Somers Cranmore, Sligo

Timmy Govorov Bundoran, Donegal

Jack Hever Ballymote, Sligo

Ryan Norris Mullingar, Westmeath

Jason Quinn Letterkenny, Donegal soccer scholar

Darren Murray Balla, Mayo

Ryan O Reilly Cavan Town, Cavan soccer scholar

Gary Higgins Ballyhaunis, Mayo soccer scholar