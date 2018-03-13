St Columba's to face Carndonagh CS in all Donegal Markey Cup final

St Columba’s College, Stranorlar set up an all-Donegal Ulster Senior Schools’ Markey Cup final following their semi-final win over St Patrick’s, Keady, in Garvaghy, on Friday evening.



St. Columba's, Stranorlar . . .3-16

St. Pat's, Keady . . . . . . . . . . . 2-10



They will now meet Carndonagh Community School, in the final. The final has been fixed for O’Donnell Park, tomorrow Wednesday at 4.45 pm

In a remarkable second half performance St Columba’s scored an astonishing 3-9 to come from three points down at half-time to win by nine points. The Armagh boys led 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

But the Stranorlar boys cut loose in the second half. County minors Oisin Gallen, Paddy Dolan and Cory Lee Brogan scored the goals with Gallen also posting 0-9 and Brogan 0-3.

It was a remarkable turnaround in the second half for the Stranorlar boys.

Bogan scored the first of the goals after good play from Darragh McMenamin.

Gallen, who scored five of his points tally in the first half, raised the second green flag shortly after for a 2-10 to 1-7 lead.

Gallen and Joe McGill tagged on a couple more points before St Patrick’s responded with a goal from the penalty spot.

But this was quickly followed by Dolan’s goal to finally settle it and end and hope of St Patrick’s comeback.



Keady had beaten Coláiste na Carraige in the quarter-final.

St Columba’s scorers: Oisin Gallen 1-9,4f, Corrie-Lee Bogan 1-3, Paddy Dolan 1-0, Joe McGill, 0-3 Jamie Keegan 0-1.

ST COLUMBA’S: Cian Gallen; Aaron Gilhooley, Ciaran Foy, Conor Patton; John Moore, Luke Gavigan, Joe Boyle; Patrick Dolan, Chad McSorley; Joe McGill, Oisin Gallen, Jamie Keegan; Conor Bonner, Corrie Lee Bogan, Darragh McMenamin.

Subs: Matthew Doherty for D McMenamin, Kieran Neeson for C Bonner, Jack Burke for J Moore, Rory Dalton for J Keegan.