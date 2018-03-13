Five All-Ireland gold medals for Rosses AC athletes at Masters' Indoors

Last weekend saw the Irish Master Indoor Athletics Championships taking place in Athlone with Chairman Aidan Gillespie and Field Coach Joe Joyce flying the flag for the Rosses club. Both had outstanding performances bringing home five All-Ireland Gold medals with Joe Joyce dominating his age category and claiming two gold All-Ireland medals in the shot and the weight for distance.

Great performances from Joe who in addition to his own training also coaches and puts in a lot of work with our upcoming throwers as they prepare for the coming season. Aidan Gillespie then came to the fore and landed 2 Irish Master National records and 3 Gold medal in the Long Jump, High Jump and 110m Hurdles.

Over the past weekend a large number of athletes from the area hit the road over the last 3 days between the Bundoran 5k on Friday night, 10k and 10 mile on Saturday as well as the Derry 10 mile on Saturday. Well done to all as conditions were tough today.

Last Thursday night there was a great showing by the Rosses lads at the 5k in Letterkenny and continued their good early season form with Rosses taking up 3rd to 6th places.

Some tentative Dates to be aware off for Track and Field: Monday Apr 2 County Senior Championships - Venue TBA, Sunday Apr 22nd County Masters Championships - Venue TBA, Wednesday May 2nd County Children’s Games U9 to U11 - Venue TBA, Sunday May 6th County Juvenile Championships Part 1 - Venue TBA, Sunday May 13th County juvenile Championships part 2 - Venue TBA, Sunday May 27th County Juvenile Relays u/12 to U/19 - Venue TBA