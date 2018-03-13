US Victory Scholars make a valuable impact on LYIT sports

It was last September when Faith Welch and Mackenzie Burud arrived from the US to continue studies in LYIT on a MSc in Marketing Practice course, in the School of Business Studies.

In addition to their study commitments, the two women, who are both part of the Victory Scholar 'Sport Changes Lives' programme, also joined the LYIT basketball club at a significant stage in the re-development of ladies basketball.

Joining Division 2 of the College Basketball League, the club has faced stiff opposition in the form of Griffith College Dublin, IT Tallaght, Limerick IT this year, to reach the finals in Dublin on Tuesday.

Both players are enjoying their stay here in Donegal and have added value to the community through providing regular coaching sessions with Mulroy Hoops boys U16 group, another emerging club in the county.

Both are required to complete a placement programme as part of their studies in LYIT. Faith secured her placement within the intstitute, while Mackenzie has been assigned to the Alcohol Forum in Letterkenny.

The studies appear to be progressing quite well and the basketball training and games provide a welcome break and the opportunity to establish solid friendships within the team and beyond.

The US Scholar programme was introduced to Faith through her coach, Corinne Jones at Brockport College, Rochester, while Mackenzie, who attended St Michael's College in Vermont, was recommended to the scholar programme by a friend.

Asked if they would comment on the most valuable players within the LYIT basketball team, both ladies preferred to compliment the efforts of all members involved, and simply pointed to the range of scores taken by all team players in all of the games this far in the Division 2 competition, as evidence of a very skilled group

Hopefully Tuesday's game in Dublin will see further scores and a victory for LYIT.