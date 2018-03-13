HOCKEY: Raphoe defeated by North Down after a close game

Raphoe made the trip to North Down this weekend with the hope of getting a few points on the board.

North Down 4

Raphoe 2

The game didn't start well for Raphoe with North Down taking the lead after thirty seconds on the clock. The North Down striker turned Tom Eaton and finished well by placing the ball into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

This was a wake up call for Raphoe and they started to play and they won a short corner to get back on level terms. Simon Goudie's drag flick was saved by the 'keeper and it fell to the Raphoe captain again who's shot to the back post was tapped in by Jonny Long to get Raphoe on level terms.

Raphoe should of been on top before the end of the half after a well worked short corner found it's way to Keith Meehan who finished off with a reverse shot into an open goal but it was disallowed as it was deemed a foul by the Umpire who maintained it was raised to high. The first half ended on level terms. The second half started the exact same as the first, with North Down getting an early goal. They won a short corner and a drag flick found it's way past Alan Meehan on the post, 2 - 1 to the Down team.

Raphoe weren't long getting back on level terms after another short corner worked to Ian Mc Gonigle who's shot was blocked by a defenders body on the line, winning his team a stroke. Up stepped Alan Meehan who slotted home form the flick spot.

The game started to open up and get more competitive with tackles flying in from both sides. The Raphoe captain Simon Goudie was sent off for two heavy tackles on the North down attackers. Two yellow cards leading to a red.

North Down got two goals to finish off the match, but Raphoe kept fighting and looking to get back on level terms. They had chances to get back to 4 - 4 but the Down team made some great final tackles to clear the danger.

Raphoe move on to their semi final match on the 24th March against Dublin side, Portrane. Best for Raphoe was Davy Moore.