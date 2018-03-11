Last four in Knockalla Caravans Cup in Donegal decided

Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup quarter-finals

Fanad United 1

Letterkenny Rovers 5

A below par Fanad United crashed out of the Knockalla Cup after a heavy defeat at home to Letterkenny Rovers.

Fanad took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Caolan Kelly flicked a pass through to Oisin McMenamin, who rolled the ball under the onrushing Rory Kelly into the net.

Letterkenny drew level on 10 minutes when poor marking allowed Conor Tourish a free header from a Pajo Rafferty corner and he found the net.

In the 18th minute Letterkenny took the lead from another corner. This time Chris Flanagn fired home after the initial shot was blocked on the line by Paul Bradley.

Seven minutes later Rovers extended their lead when Darren McElwaine scored from close range after good work from Ryan Lonergan. The second was devoid of many chances. Rovers got their fourth in the 70th minute and yet again it came from a corner which wasn't cleared and Steve Okakpo-Emeka bundled home from close range.

With 15 minutes remaining Rovers brought Decaln Sharkey off the bench and a minute later he got the fifth for Rovers when he latched onto a Lonergan pass and finished at the near post.

Fanad United: Dane Dunworth, Keelin McElwaine, Paul Bradley, Seamus Friel, Shaun McElwaine, Jordan Toland, Davitt Walsh, Caolan Kelly, Patrick Carr, Tony McNamee, Oisin McMenamin. Subs Used: Darren McElwaine, Peter Curran, Darragh Black

Letterkenny Rovers: Rory Kelly, Ryan Lonergan, David Shovlin, Ryan McConnell, Conor Tourish, Christopher Flanagan, Kevin McGrath, Chris Malseed, Darren McElwaine, Christy Conaghan, Pajo Rafferty

Subs Used: Steve Okakpo-Emeka, Odrahn McMacken, Garbhan Grant, Declan Sharkey, John Roulstone

Cockhill Celtic 2

Finn Harps Reserves 1

Cockhill had the first chance on two minutes when Ryan Varma broke the offside trap but his shot hit the side netting from a difficult angle.

The game was open at this stage and Harps had the next chance when Adam Duffy went on a run down the left. Lee McCarron got a hand to Duffy's cross deflecting it from the onrushing James Carolan.

Indeed it was Harps who went in front on 25 minutes. A cross from the left found its way to Carolan on the right. His scuffed shot was rifled to the top corner by Duffy, giving McCarron no chance.

Cockhill almost replied immediately but Toland's shot was tipped onto the post by Bell and the rebound had no takers.

They were out of luck again when Gerry Gill hit the same post with a long range effort.

The pressure from the home side was building and it was no surprise when they equalised on 40 minutes, a Gill corner headed low to the corner by Peter Doherty.

This goal spurred Cockhill and they opened the second half in the same vein. They took the lead in similar fashion on 50 minutes when another Gill corner was flicked expertly home by Laurence Toland's near post header.

Cockhill were well on top now and were denied a third goal by a fine save from Bell. He reacted well to push away a Gill shot who found space on the edge of the box after good interplay between Toland and James Bradley.

Harps gradually got on top midway through the second half but their best chance to equalise was thwarted by McCarron.

After hesitation in the Cockhill defence, Stephen Doherty latched onto the ball. He drove forward and hit a low shot from the edge of the box which McCarron brilliantly turned away for a corner.

After this scare, Cockhill closed out the game with the minimum of fuss to reach another semi final.

Greencastle FC 2

Bonagee United 1

Greencastle started well and on 2 minutes Christy Hegarty fed Nigel McMonagle but his effort was deflected behind. From the corner the ball broke to Jamie McCormick who fired over from 20 yards.

Bonagee then took the lead when they were awarded a penalty after a foul in the area and Dean Larkin despatched the ball low to the bottom right hand corner past Dillon Doherty.

Minutes later another snapshot from Larkin was well saved by Doherty. Greencastle replied forcing four corners in a row but failed to trouble Kieran Duffin in the visitors goal.

On 29 minutes Stephen Grant beat a defender and found McCormick who fired just wide from the edge of the area. Grant again cut in from the right hand side but his effort was well saved by Duffin.

Bonagee broke and a deep cross was headed over by Kevin Barr. At the other end a 25 yards free from Shaun Doherty sailed just over the left hand post before another free from Doherty was well gathered by Duffin just before the interval.

Greencastle started the second half well and McMonagle was denied in the area by a Mark Harkin tackle before Christy Hegarty then turned well and fired over the bar.

Greencastle continued to press and Hegarty headed McCormicks cross just wide before a McCormick free came off the wall to Gavin Harkin who fired the rebound over the bar. The home side got back on terms when Stephen Grant cut inside and curled a sweet left footed effort to the bottom corner from 22 yards.

Midway through the half they took the lead when Sean Doherty converted a retaken penalty after McMonagle had been upended.

Bonagee replied with Barr seeing his effort well saved by Doherty. Greencastle broke and when Hegarty won possession he fed McMonagle but his effort crashed off the post.

Hegarty then broke on the left and fed the overlapping David Henry but his effort was deflected wide and from the corner Hegarty headed wide.

Greencastle continued to look dangerous with Grant finding McMonagle who fired over the top. Bonagee pushed forward in the closing minutes but failed to trouble Doherty in the home goal as the home side advance to the semi finals.

Glengad United 1

Buncrana Hearts 1

AET (Glengad win 4-3 on pens)

The home side had the first chance on 11 minutes when Stephen McLaughlin crossed for James McKinney whose high effort was brilliantly turned round the post by Seamus Houghton.

On 20 minutes the visitors replied with Brendan Halpin finding Kieran McDaid but he glanced a header wide when well placed.

On the half hour McLaughlin broke on the right and cut inside and unleashed an effort which again Houghton saved superbly. McLaughlin then ran at the visitors defence and firing in a powerful low effort which Hughton again turned round the post at full stretch.

Buncrana broke the deadlock on 65 minutes after excellent work by McDaid saw his brilliant cross fired to the net from six yards by Stephen McHugh.

Glengad had a great chance when a ball from Jason Doherty found Adam Byrne whose powerful header came off the base of the post.

Glengad kept pushing and on 81 minutes a McLauglin corner found John G McLaughlin who headed just wide. Glengad equalised on 89 minutes when another McLaughlin corner found John Gerard McLaughlin who headed to the bottom corner from six yards.

The home side had the only chance of the first half when Stephen McLaughlin burst through the visitors defence but fired narrowly over the bar. There were no chances in the second period and so it went to the penalty shootout.



FIXTURES

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Sunday, March 18, 2pm

Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves

Fanad United v Letterkenny Rovers