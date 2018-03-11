Coulter goals ensure Donegal hurlers stay in Division 2B for next season

Goals win matches as Donegal’s star forward Declan Coulter showed, and Tir Chonaill recorded yet another historic victory over Armagh in the Athletic Grounds.

Donegal 2-17

Armagh 1-17

The ex Armagh star struck two vital goals to ensure that Donegal will stay up in Division Two B of the NHL for the first time in their history.

Classy Coulter struck first in the 14th minute when he gathered a lobbing ball from Tipperary star Davin Flynn on the edge of the Armagh square before cooly picking his spot to put Donegal ahead by 1-4 to 0-6.

And he struck again with deadly effect in the 39hth minute when he unlocked the Armagh defence with a super pass to Ronan McDermott who was hauled down for a penalty.

Coulter then calmly rifled the ball to the net to put the winners ahead by 2-8 to 0-10.

It was a lead they never looked like losing, although Armagh’s magnificent left half forward David Carvill took the fight to Tir Chonaill virtually singlehandedly.

Carvill was a constant threat and finished with a total of 1-12 including a last gasp penalty to leave just a goal between the sides at the end.

Delighted team captain Danny Cullen said he was just glad that Donegal prevailed.

“Thank God we managed to get through as it would have been really terrible if we had lost today after doing so well.

“For years Armagh had been a bit of bogey team for us and ended up beating us by eight and nine points.

“But things have changed very much for the better and we know we can compete with the very best.

“It is very encouraging to get victories against teams like Derry, Down and now Armagh.

“This is a great squad of players and Mickey McCann and his team have been very good and we are now looking forward to playing in the Railway Cup.

And a better- balanced Donegal thoroughly deserved wines and had stellar displays from usual suspects like Danny Cullen, marksman Lee Henderson, Ciaran Matthewson, Davin Flynn and Joe Boyle.

Armagh took an early lead after just 60 seconds when ace marks man David Carvill slotted over a close range free-brought closer for a Donegal player moving to close to the striker.

And that set the template for a close scrappy opening half where both sides repeatedly struggled to lift the sliothar on a very bumpy pitch that had endured a NFL clash between Armagh and Derry on the previous night.

The opening quarter was very close with Lee Henderson and Carvill swapping scores.

Danny Cullen hit a languid effort from the sideline, but it was Ciaran Matthewson who hit the point of the half when he took a clever pass from his captain Cullen and drove over a spectacular point to put Donegal ahead by 0-4 to 0-3.

But Armagh began to take an iron grip at midfield and wing forward Carvill was making things difficult for Niall Cleary as the Orchard County gradually pulled clear.

It was then that Donegal got what might have been a crucial score for Donegal when a high ball from Davin Flynn was well caught by ex Armagh star Declan Coulter who held his balance before flashing the ball to the Armagh net.

But Donegal failed to build on this fillip and the sides went in level on a score of 1-6 to 0-9.

Donegal upped the ante in the third quarter with Ciaran Matthewson and Ronan McDermott causing all sorts of problems.

Donegal threw in Gavin Browne to curb Carvill but he remained a constant threat.

But it was always going to be very difficult for Armagh once Coulter rifled home that crucial clinching penalty.

DONEGAL: Paul Burns, Padraig Doherty, Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie; Niall Cleary, Danny Cullen (0-1), Ciaran Matthewson (0-1); Joe Boyle Lee Henderson (0-95f); Davin Flynn (0-1) Sean McVeigh, Ronan McDermott; Declan Coulter (2-1,1pen) Bernard Lafferty (0-2), Gerry Gilmore (0-1). Subs., Gavin Browne for Niall Cleary (26) Enda McDermott for B Lafferty (62), Kevin Campbell for Lee Henderson (70),

ARMAGH: Simon Doherty, Ciaran Clifford, Artie McGuinness, David Bridges; John Corvan, Paul Gaffney, Nathan Green; Stephen Renaghan, Kieran McKernan; Ryan Gaffney (0-1), Cathal Carvill (0-1) David Carvill (1-12,7f); Dylan McKenna, Eoin McGuinness (0-2) Liam Woods (0-1). Subs: Patrick Quinn for Nathan Green (52), Peter McKearney for Liam Woods (52), Barry Shortt for Dylan McKenna (60), Conor McAnallen for Eoin McGuinness

REFEREE: Kevin McGeeney (Roscommon)