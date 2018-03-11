Young Kilcar team overcome St. Michael's in Junior Gaeltacht

Kilcar overcame a young St. Michael’s team in this match played at the Bridge in the Junior Gaeltacht on Saturday afternoon last.

St. Michael’s 1-6

Kilcar 3-4



Kilcar opened the scoring with a point from Man of the Match John Gillespie and he went to score another goal before the home side opened the scoring with a point from Lee McColgan, Lee added another point before Shane Gillespie scored another point to stretch the visitors lead. John Gillespie added another point before John McFadden and a fine point from Lee McColgan for St. Michael’s left the half time score St. Michael’s 0-4 Kilcar 2-2.

The second half was another low scoring affair with a goal from Shane Gillespie and points from Colm Cannon extended the Kilcar lead. Points from Ciaran Kelly and Liam Kelly and a goal from Ciaran Kelly brought the home side to within touching distance but in the end Kilcar held out for the win to reach the next round.

St. Michael’s: Dillon McGee, Kieran Doherty, Stephen Black, Brandon McColgan, James Alcorn, Brendan Rodden, Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Kelly 1-1, Chris McElhinney, John McFadden 0-1, Lee McColgan 0-3, Michael McFadden, Keelan Toye, Liam Kelly 0-1, Dillon Doherty.

Kilcar: Colm Garvey, Christopher Cunningham, Patrick Gallagher, Jordan Mooney, Gavin Moore, Noel Hegarty, Caolin Gillespie, Aaron McShane, Pauric McShane, Eoin O’Donnell, Kenny Doohan, John Gillespie 2-3, Ciaran Gillespie, Shane Gillespie 1-0, Colm Cannon 0-2.

Referee: Pat Barrett Milford