PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Tyrone in Healy Park

It was not a good day at the office for Donegal as they were turned over too many times in Healy Park, Omagh against Tyrone and paid the price. Niall Sludden was the star man for Tyrone, but on the night the marks for Donegal players were not as high as usual.

SHAUN PATTON: Kick-outs were reasonably good but could have done better for both goals. Was in trouble under a high ball late on. 5.5

CONOR MORRISON: Back in action quicker than expected but had a tougher night than in the McKenna Cup final. 5.5

CAOLAN WARD: Found the going tough against a very slick Tyrone front line. 5.5

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: One of Donegal's best on the night. Carried the fight to Tyrone throughout. Not everything came off but he hit a good point. 7

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Put in a good shift and got forward on a few occasions. Learning the trade. 6.5

TONY MCCLENAGHAN: A tough night for the Moville man, who got caught in possession a few times. 5

EAMONN DOHERTY: Did a good man-marking job on Peter Harte, limiting him to one point and he got on the scoresheet himself. 7

HUGH MCFADDEN: Worked like a trojan horse in the middle of the field and also hit a magnificent point. 7

ODHRAN MAC NIALLAIS: Donegal's top scorer and he was involved in some of Donegal's best work on the night. 7.5

LEO MCLOONE: Another who worked really hard, especially in the trenches. Like others, some of his touches did not come off, but he kept going. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: A disappointing outing for the Kilcar man, who shipped a heavy knock before half-time and just didn't have the sparkle of other games. 5

MARK McHUGH: Got a good point in the first half. Most of his work was in tidying up around the half-back line. 6

CIARAN THOMPSON: In for Patrick McBrearty, Thompson didn't seem suited to the front line role and found it hard to make an impression. 5

MICHAEL MURPHY: It was a night of ups and downs for the Glenswilly man. Tried really hard but some things just didn't come off. Still one of Donegal's best. 7

JAMIE BRENNAN: Found it hard to make an impression against the tough tackling Tyrone full-back line. Had a few half chances, but didn't get on scoreboard. 5.5

MARTIN McELHINNEY: In early in the second half, the St. Michael's man just didn't have an influence on the game. 5

DAIRE O BAOILL: Also in early in the second half, the young Gaoth Dobhair man tried hard but it was a tough ask. 5.5

STEPHEN MCBREARTY: In for Mark McHugh, McBrearty hit a good point and was involved in a number of good moves, which suggested that he could have played a bigger part. 6.5

FRANK MCGLYNN: In for Caolan Ward, McGlynn put Donegal on the front foot for a time with his trademark runs. 6

NIALL O'DONNELL and MICHAEL LANGAN: Not on long enough to rate.