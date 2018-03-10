Donegal get their Ulster U-17 Minor League off to a winning start



Donegal got off to a good start today with the first leg win over Tyrone in the Ulster U-17 league.

Donegal 2-8

Tyrone 0-13

It took a fortuitous first half goal and just one score in the second half (a penalty) for Donegal to prevail but they were biting their nails in the minutes minutes as Tyrone came back within a point.

Donegal took full advantage of the strong breeze in their backs in the opening half and went in at the break 1-8 to 0-3 ahead, albeit thanks to a very fortuitous goal.

That goal camen on 14 minutes when Senan Rooney was fouled outside the 45m line. He took the free trying to locate an inside forward but the ball was allowed to hop by the advancing 'keeper and ended in the net.

The goal put Doneal 1-5 to 0-1 ahead. They had hit the opening five points through the aforementioned Rooney on his home ground, two quick points inside 30 seconds from Shane O'Donnell after two poor kick-outs. Leo Dunphy hit the fourth while Shane Gillespie sent Seamus Og Byrne through on a great run to fist the fifth.

Stephen Grugan got Tyrone's opening score on 13 minutes. Grugan cut the deficit with another free and Kevin Barber had another as Donegal had a 12 minute lull in the scoring stakes. They did have chances with Dunphy and Shane O'Donnell setting up Eric Carr but his goal effort was well stopped while on another attack Eric Carr's pass was intercepted.

In the final five minutes of the half Donegal added on three points through Leo Dunphy (free), Padraig McGettigan (after making a mark and then firing over from the 45m line) and Dylan Doogan (after a great run from Seamus Og Byrne).

In between Tyrone were denied a goal by a great block by Anthony Doherty.

Tyrone got a great start to the second half with three points in six minutes from Simon Gerrity, Ronan Duffin and Lorcan McBride.

Further points from Mark Hayes and a free from Stehen Grugan had the margin down to three by the 43rd minute. Grugan added another on 50 minutes and it looked as if Tyrone would go on and win the game.

With the wind increasing Donegal had few chances. Cathal Gillespie was wide from a free, but Donegal got a big score on 53 minutes. Anthony Doherty won a lucky free at the back. And Donegal built with Shane O'Donnell and Senan Rooney involved before Doherty got forward to be on the end of the move. His shot was saved by the 'keeper but he lay on the ball and the referee awarded a penalty. From the spot Cathal Gillespie fired to the net for a 2-8 to 0-9 lead.

Points from Mark Hughes and Simon Gerrity saw the lead cut to three with two minutes left. They added two more in added time to cut the lead to the minimum as Donegal held on.

Scorers: Donegal: Senan Rooney 1-1; Cathal Gillespie 1-0, pen; Shane O'Donnell 0-2; Leo Dunphy 0-2,1f); Seamus Og Byrne, Dylan Doogan, Padraig McGettigan 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Stephen Grugan 0-5,3f; Mark Hughes 0-2; Simon Gerity 0-2; Lorcan McBride, Kevin Barber, Ronan Duffin, Oisin McCann 0-1 each



DONEGAL: Corey Byrne; Jamie Grant, Cillian Gildea, Anthony Doherty; Seamus Og Byrne, Shane Gillespie, Caolan Gallagher; Padraig McGettigan, Rory O'Donnell; Shane O'Donnell, Dylan Doogan, Stephen McFadden; Senan Rooney, Eric Carr, Leo Dunphy. Subs., Eoin Doherty for C Gallagher; Michael Coughlan for Doogan, both ht; Josh Conlon for E Carr 42; Cathal Gillespie for Dunphy 47; Nathan Byrne for Rooney 60

TYRONE: Mark McCabe; Rory Donnelly, Cormac Quinn, Tom Donaghey; Lorcan Kilpatrick, Lorcan McBride, Ben Grugan; Kevin Barber, Paddy McCallan; Michael McCann, Ronan Duffin, Oisin McCann; Stephen Grugan, Mark Hayes, Cormac Hughes. Subs., Simon Gerity for M McCann, Luke Higgins for Hughes, John Rafferty for Rory Donnelly, Conor Quinn for Donaghey, Oisin McCann for Duffin

REFEREE: James Lewis (Fermanagh)