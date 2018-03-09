Thompson's league and championship boost for Donegal

Donegal’s league and championship prospects has been boosted by the return to the squad of veteran All-Ireland defender Anthony Thompson.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner , who is 32, returns after one year away from the squad. The versatile Naomh Conaill half back, who has a fondness for attack, opted out of the squad at the start of last season for personal reasons.

He was one of three high profile players - Odhran MacNiallais and Leo McLoone were the other two - who took last year out.

But all three are back in the fold with MacNiallais and McLoone having claimed their places in the team.

Thompson returned to training this week in what is a timely boost for manager Declan Bonner at the end of a seven day period which saw goalkeeper Peter Boyle and midfielder/ half-forward Michael Carroll depart the panel.

The Donegal boss was not available to confirm if the Naomh Conaill man was in the Donegal squad for tomorrow night’s local derby clash with Tyrone in Healy Park. However, it is being reported both locally and nationally that the Tyrone game may come a little too soon for the wing back.

But he is expected to be available for the final two rounds of games against Monaghan, on Sunday week away and Mayo, at home the following weekend.