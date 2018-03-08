Donegal's Patrick McGarvey helps Ireland U-15s defeat Cyprus with late goals

Two goals in the last five minutes saw the Republic of Ireland Under-15s defeat Cyprus in Dublin's AUL Complex on this afternoon (Thursday).

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Cyprus

Finn Harps 'keeper Patrick McGarvey was in goals for win, taking his place after being on the bench for Tuesday's 2-0 win over the same opposition in Dundalk.

It took until the 78th-minute for Ireland to take the lead with Louie Barry scoring the decisive goal. Four minutes later, Calum Kavanagh scored in the second minute of added time to cap off an impressive week for the side.

Speaking after the match, Under-15 Head Coach Jason Donohue said his team adapted superbly to some tactical changes, made after Tuesday's match.

"We deserved to win. We played 4-4-2, to try two strikers together for the first time. The scoreline didn't flatter us.

"The players were so professional this week. In the last 15 minutes we looked very strong. That's a credit to the players and backroom staff.

"Cyprus were a lot bigger and stronger than us, but our team were fitter in the latter stages which was crucial".

The team return to action in April, with two home friendlies against Czech Republic on April 16 and 18.

Republic of Ireland: Patrick McGarvey; Gavin O'Brien (capt), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, CJ Egan-Riley, Ronan Kilkenny; Ben McCormack, Evan Caffrey, Bosun Lawal, Val Adedokun; Calum Kavanagh, Louie Barry.

Subs Used: Oran Crowe, Sami Clarke, Kailin Barlow.