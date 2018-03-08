Donegal well represented in entry for Mayo rally this weekend

A new season of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship gets underway on Sunday next with the Óstán Oileán Acla/Connacht Print & Signs Mayo Rally on scenic stages in Achill.

Four former national champions are amongst the entry with Donegal’s Declan Boyle and Donagh Kelly along with Monaghan’s Niall Maguire and Tipperary’s Roy White sharing a total of seven titles.

Both White and Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) are committed to a full Triton programme and each will endeavor to secure as many championship points as possible from this event.

Meanwhile, Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) is using the event as a shakedown for his bid to win next week’s West Cork Rally in Clonakilty for an unprecedented fifth successive year. A winner of the 2015 Triton series Kelly will compete in the next round in Kerry before deciding whether to continue with a championship bid. Interestingly, it will be the first time for the trio to compete in Achill.

Another former Mayo Rally winner Garry Jennings will compete in his Subaru WRC

Last year’s rally winner Donegal’s Joe McGonigle will campaign a Mini WRC as opposed to the Skoda Fabia R5 he drove to success last year. He, too, is on the trail of the Triton series for the season ahead. Having won in Mayo last year, he will have the number one decals on the door of his Mini WRC.

Elsewhere, the Modified section features entries from Tyrone’s Adrian Hetherington (Escort), Cavan’s Chris Armstrong (Escort), former Billy Coleman award winner Donegal’s Stuart Darcy (Darrian), Carlow’s David Condell (Escort), Monaghan’s Mickey Conlon (Escort), who won the category in last year’s Triton series and Donegal’s Michael Boyle (Honda Civic).

Top 10 Starters:

1. J. McGonigle/C. Geaney (Mini WRC)

2. R. White/J. O'Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC)

3. D. Kelly/C. Foley (Ford Focus WRC)

4. D. Boyle/J. O'Reilly (Ford Fiesta WRC)

5. G. Jennings/R. Kennedy (Subaru WRC)

6. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Ford Fiesta R5)

7. D. Henry/L. Moynihan (Ford Fiesta R5)

8. N. Maguire/E. Sherry (Subaru WRC)

9. K. Barrett/S. Mullally (Subaru WRC)

10. A. Hetherington/R. O'Neill (Ford Escort)

2018 Triton Showers National Rally Championship Diary Dates:

1. Mayo Rally (March 11)

2. Circuit of Kerry Rally (April 8)

3. Cavan Rally (May 27)

4. Sligo Rally (July 8)

5. Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally (August 12)

6. Clare Rally (September 16)

7. Donegal Harvest Rally (October 13).