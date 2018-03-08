THE SPORTING DIARY: Monday night was a good night for Donegal GAA

Monday night was a good night for Donegal GAA

The decision taken by the Donegal Co. Committee on Monday night to run off their club leagues without interruption could turn out to be an historic one. For the first time in living memory, there can be a club fixture programme presented for club players for the summer months.

The ordinary club player can plan his life for the summer. The plan is to complete the leagues by the end of August, starting with a double round on the opening Easter weekend. That will leave 23 weekends for 17 games, which gives six weekends to work with.

It will allow the fixtures committee to give weekends to the Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht (which is being hosted by Na Dunaibh this year).

Indeed, they could include a free August Bank Holiday weekend if they wish. Indeed, there is no reason why the league could not be finished by mid-August. Going forward if it is planned to have the All-Ireland club championship run off in the same calendar year, then it will probably be necessary to use part of August for the club championship in order to meet deadlines for Ulster club.

But overall, the first and big step has been taken. Club league games will go ahead, irrespective of whether county players are available or not. That was a major decision and, in my view, the only decision that is to the benefit of the ordinary club player.

Joe Brolly, in his column in the Sunday Independent last weekend, had a major swipe at the two top officials who are bowing out of office (Paraic Duffy and Aogan O Fearghaill) for their u-turn on the Super 8s and their legacy for the club player. There was merit in what Brolly was saying, but at the end of the day, it is up to each county to look after their own club players. They have the power to look after their own fixtures and they also have the power to control their county manager as regards the availability of county players for their clubs.

It will be seen down the line that Monday night was an historic night for the Donegal GAA club player!

Net loss for Donegal

While Monday night was good for the club player, at county level they lost two members of the panel in the last week. Goalkeeper Peter Boyle and young U-21 star, Michael Carroll, will not be part of the Donegal panel for the forthcoming campaign. For Boyle, it is probably the end of his Donegal career (even though he doesn’t turn 26 until later in the year); for Michael Carroll, it may be a short term leave of absence. He has the talent to return when he gets his appetite for the game.

Because we don’t know the full inside workings of the county panel, we are never sure why players opt out. Peter Boyle, however, has won many friends for the way he has decided to walk away. There was no bitterness (even though some felt he was a little harshly dealt with). He cited the commitment of six nights a week as one of the factors. There was no doubt that he would have been a little disappointed not to continue as first choice after playing in the first three games in the league. But he chose to wish his former teammates well and said he wanted to concentrate on giving everything to his club, Aodh Ruadh, for their first season back in Division One.

You never know; he could also make a return.

The Donegal squad is still fairly big and before the championship campaign begins there could be others that will opt out. The commitment which is being asked for seems to be getting bigger by the week. The training session/game ratio is staggering and one wonders where it will end.

Now there is something that Croke Park should not wash their hands of!

FOOTNOTE: Talking about commitment, I got a message from a supporter last week asking other ‘supporters’ to be more aware of the commitment players make before they hurl abuse at them from the sidelines. Commitment like travelling through the snow on Thursday night last from Dublin to be at training while the same supporters were curled up in front of the fire.

Fair point!

FOOTNOTE 2: With Edward Molloy and Mary O’Reilly targeting the home game against Mayo for their comebacks, hopefully another of Donegal’s great supporters, Charlie Glackin, will be back soon too. From his Virginia base, Charlie is recovering from a recent setback. He just lives for Donegal football and was in the Athletic Grounds to savour the Dr. McKenna Cup win. Hopefully, he is back in harness again soon and we will need him in top form when Donegal meet Cavan in the Ulster Championship in May!