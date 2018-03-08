GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs in Donegal

Gaeltacht Alliance

Circumstances beyond their control have conspired to force Narin and Portnoo golf club to withdraw from this year’s competition. We hope that this is only a temporary absence and that come next autumn we will be looking forward to renewing our rivalries again.

This situation poses a few housekeeping issues for the Alliance but there will be contact made with all team captains to decide on our best course of action as we head towards the Captain’s days in Cruit on the 14th and 15th of April.

As it stands now Cruit have played four matches, Rosapenna, Portsalon, Dunfanaghy have played three while Clochaneely have two matches played. Rosapenna are on 38 points having played two home matches against Cruit and Clochaneely and one away match against Dunfanaghy. Gweedore are on 32 points having played one home match against Cruit and two away matches against Portsalon and Dunfanaghy. Cruit have 28 points having played two home and two away matches. Dunfanaghy are on 26 points having played their three home matches. Clochaneely have 12 points but have played two away matches.

It is of the utmost importance now that everyone tries their best to accommodate each other to complete all our fixtures.

North West

Tuesday 27th February - Sweep: In a week where the 'Beast from the East' made all the headlines on the golf courses around the country, Lawrence Hegarty (18) made some of his own at the North West.

With the arctic like conditions restricting play to a shortened course, Lawrence returned a commendable 26 points to win the local Sweep competition. Pars at the three top indexed holes, the 1st, 7th and 12th brought him a 9 point haul and contributed to a deserved win in the event. The Tuesday Meal Deal returns this week and tee times can be booked on (00353) 749361715

Fixtures

Tuesday 6th March Open Meal Deal

Thursday 8th March Thursday Society

Saturday 10th March Club Stableford

Sunday 11th March Sunday Society

Donegal (Murvagh)

Our Captain’s Drive In was postponed on Saturday 3rd March due to the bad weather and has now been rescheduled for this Saturday, 10th March, with Ecumenical Service at 11am and Shotgun Start at 12 noon. Best of luck to both Captains, Denis and Mary.

The first of our Men’s Competition took place on Sunday 4th March, sponsored by Donegal Town Hardware and the winners were: 1st – Emmett Kiely 38pts (bot); 2nd – Plunkett McNelis 38pts (bot); 3rd – Sean Gillespie 38pts; 4th – Sean Boyle 37pts; Gross – John Neary 34pts.

Portsalon Ladies

Whilst we have seen some very picturesque sights this week in Portsalon it has of course meant that the Members' Competition could not be played because of the snow lying on the course. We look forward to the competition's return on Sunday 11th March with the previous Friday being the alternative day. As 11th March is Mothers' Day Lady Captain Karen is going to have a ‘pullout’ of all ladies' cards returned on Mothers' Day and she will kindly present a small hamper to the winner. Members do not have to be a Mother to play - but may play on behalf of, or in memory of, their own Mother.

The February Monthly Competition was won by Claire Ferry(18) with 68pts. The runner-up was Karen McGlinchey (22) with 57pts.

There is an Open 4 Ball Scramble on Saturday 17th March St Patrick's Day.

Sunday 25th March is the qualifying competition for the Donegal Shield which will be held in Dunfanaghy Golf Club on Saturday 21st April.

We look forward to the Winter Links Captain's Day on Thursday 29th March. Whilst this ends the regular Open Winter Links competitions we will continue to have Ladies' Open competitions on the last Thursday of April, May & June. So, please spread the word & invite your friends to enjoy these Opens. We would like to remind all ladies that it is mandatory for players (not carrying their clubs) to make use of the divot bags which are provided on various stands throughout the course.

Lady Captain Karen has extended an invitation to all Lady Captains in Donegal to join her for 18 holes in Portsalon on International Women’s Day 8th March, in an effort to raise the profile of lady golfers in the county.

There will be a Ladies Open at Easter - sponsored by The Kitchen Restaurants in Letterkenny - Easter Saturday 31st March 2018. Following the presentation of prizes on Easter Sunday we will have an Easter Bonnet competition. This event was started in 2017 by Past Lady Captain Sheila and it proved to be a very successful night of good fun. Basically, ladies or men may ‘design’ their own hats and this will be adjudicated at the awards ceremony! This is also open to non-members so we look forward to seeing all creative designs.

The annual Subscriptions Competition takes place on 25th March.

Letterkenny

Due to the inclement weather conditions the Captains Drive-In was postponed last Sunday and will now go ahead on Saturday 10th March.

Captain Hugh McClafferty, Lady Captain Maura Cavanagh and President Brian O'Reilly would like to invite members to attend and kickstart the year with a fun event.

Registration from 10.30 a.m. onwards. Last entries by 11.30 a.m.. Shotgun start 12 noon. Format is 3 person scramble over 18 holes with presentations afterwards.

This bad patch of weather now seems to have moved on so it is now time to get down to playing some golf. The GUI competitions and Donegal Competitions are but around the corner and the Team Captains and club members are already preparing themselves for a good competitive years golf.

Letterkenny Golf Club is always interested in inviting new members to the Club, There is a very good program being run in Letterkenny Golf Club called GET INTO GOLF - for anybody who wants to start playing, it is at very little cost. Golf Clubs and Golf Bags are provided and lessons from our PGA Professional Seamus McMonagle is provided as part of the package. Anyone interested can contact Dermot Condon at condondermot@gmail.com or the shop at 0749121150 (Option 3).

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

I was always told that our Lord moves in mysterious ways, well he certainly guided the Beast that brought snow in mysterious ways last week as Ballybofey and Stranorlar was one of a very few golf courses that escaped free of the white stuff that made many many cities, towns and golf courses so picturesque. As it turned out, B&S and some of the surrounding towns escaped completely snow free while others further down the island had indeed up to two meters. Some if these town rarely seen snow years.

This was to be an advantage, as both our members and indeed a good few visitors did not miss out on their weekly passion, the banter, the craic, the fourball, the highs, the birdies, the lows, the bogeys, the camaraderie, all of which are important if you are a seasoned golfer.

The Irish Golf Expo was cancelled at the weekend and will now go ahead this weekend, 10th & 11th March. If you would like tickets to this fabulous event, please sent a private message to our fb page.

Results: Tuesday 27th February - 16 hole competition: 1st Nett: Hugh Temple (18) 35pts; Senior Prize: Patsy Callaghan (21) 30pts.

Saturday 3rd March - 16 hole competition: 1st Nett: Karl McCafferty (19) 38pts; 2nd Nett: Sean Carlin (10) 34pts. BOT; Gross: Ryan Griffin (3) 28pts; 3rd Nett: Brendan Kelly (21) 34pts. BOT

Sunday 4th March - 16 hole competition: 1st Nett: Thomas McBride (14) 37pts. BOT; 2nd Nett: Martin Brogan (16) 37pts.BOT

Upcoming events: Usual competitions this weekend. Single Stableford on St Patrick's Day and on Bank Holiday Monday, we are having a Mixed Champagne Scramble with a Shotgun Start at 1pm which is kindly sponsored by Kee's Hotel & Leisure Club. Don't forget our Easter Hamper is on Saturday 24th March.

Table Quiz on Wednesday 14th March is for Friends of Lettetkenny Hospital.

Darts: Great win again on Friday night for our darts team bringing home a fantastic seven matches to two. Next week the lads take on Millview C which again should be a very exciting game.

In our Last Man Standing, we are down to ten in week 6 and the following that are asked to contact the club to pick up their sheets for the next stage.

After week one in the Spring League it's Stewart & Bradley with the slimmest of leads on 41pts followed by McGee & McGlynn on 40pts Anson 3rd spot we have McDermott & Quinn on 40pts. Top 8 Teams qualify for playoffs.

Golf Quote...Success in this game depends less on strength of body than strength of mind and character.” – Arnold Palmer

Cruit

Club Competition 6 - 4/3/2018: 1st Donal Boyle (2) 43pts; 2nd Terence Gallagher (10) 42pts; 3rd Sean Hyland (18) 41pts. F9 James A Gallagher (18) 22pts. B9 Denis Boyle (16) 21pts. CSS 67 (37pts). Par 68

Excellent round of golf from Donal Boyle to beat two other very good scores. The day was perfect for golf and most enjoyable March day. Cold but dry.

Race for Owey is now closed and with 50 lads entered they will be many disappointed when list appears at end summer.

Donal must now carry favourite’s tag at the moment on the boat.

With Race now closed we need everybody to concentrate on our 100 Club draw as we start our 2018 year draw. It’s important fund-raiser for club so we need full support.

This weekend starts with Gaeltacht match on Saturday against Dunfanaghy with shotgun start at 10.30am.

Sunday is another Club competition.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Eilish Walsh (28) won the weekly competition with 28 pts. Eilish and Siobhan Bogues also featured in the Portsalon links. Well done, ladies. Emma won on Saturday.

One of the competitions we are entering this year is the Junior Foursomes. The committee has organised a foursomes competition for St Patrick’s Day, 17th March. If you are within the handicap range, i.e. miniumum 15, maximum combined 41, minimum combined 35. It would be helpful if you could arrange to play with someone who fits into this range. We are playing Omagh, with the first match at home hopefully around Easter week.

Just a reminder that you have to add your name to a list in the locker room to be included in the draw for the Easter Hamper on Easter Saturday.

This Saturday is a medal competition at 11 am.