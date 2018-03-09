We're obsessed with weather

As a Red Alert warning was extended to all parts of the country last week, so the whole country shut down. This included all GAA fixtures, including the National League. For once, Donegal, except for parts of Inishowen, escaped the bad weather. The novelty of having massive amounts of snow for days soon evaporated as cabin fever set in. The unending stream of warnings on media platforms was welcomed. The Red alert warning extended to Donegal even though the likelihood of us being affected was little. Still, we emptied the shelves in grocery stores. Ireland came to a standstill. We Irish are obsessed with the weather. This latest episode of inclement weather was great fodder for us.

In Donegal, we are accustomed to bad weather and snow, given our geographical position plus our mountainous terrain. The recent weather is not unprecedented though. The Big Snow in 1947 between February and the end of March saw some areas covered in fifteen feet high snow. “We have suffered some long cold winters in Ireland in recent years but nothing on the scale of the winter of 1947, when an estimated 600 people died as a direct result of cold during one of the severest winters on record” (Ireland’s Arctic Siege, The Big Freeze of 1947, by Kevin C Kearns, Gill & MacMillan, 2011).

1963 ranks as the coldest of the twentieth century, which set in around the previous Christmas and remained until early March with consistently low daily mean temperatures recorded. Ireland was painted white for the best part of three weeks at the start of 1982, including a 36-hour blizzard that began on January 7. On December 23rd 2010, the lowest recorded temperature was in Castlederg (10 miles from The Cross!) on 23rd December.

I’m sure it won’t be long until we hear that Climate Change/Global Warming (caused by humans) was the reason for our recent unusual weather. Since there was no GAA activity last weekend, I would like to diverge and provide you some food for thought in respect of Climate Change.

The only constant is change. This is true about life and is also true about climate. Climate has been changing since the earth was formed. In this past 2000 years we have seen the Roman Warm Period when it was warmer than today. Then came the cooler Dark Ages followed by the Medieval Warm Period when it was as warm as it is today. After this, we had the Little Ice Age that drove the Vikings out of Greenland. More recently from about 300 years ago, we’ve had a gradual increase in warming till the present day. Not one of them was caused by humans. It is agreed that carbon dioxide levels are rising. However, carbon dioxide and temperature levels do not show a strong correlation. It’s a fact that between the 1940 and 1980, global temperature decreased while carbon dioxide concentrations increased significantly. It is also a fact that glaciers have been melting for over 150 years. But then between 1940 and 1980, as the temperatures declined again, most of the glaciers halted their retreat and began to expand again, until warmer weather at the end of the last century caused them to continue the retreat they started 150 years earlier.

Apparently, there are many other factors in play than simply the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere as the global alarmists would have us think. I’m not a climatologist but neither is the former US vice president, Al Gore. In 2006, Gore’s documentary film, An Inconvenient Truth, about climate change won an Academy Award. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his efforts.

However, in 2008, British High Court Justice Michael Burton characterized Gore’s film as "alarmism and exaggeration”. On the 11th October 2011, The Telegraph reported “Nine alleged errors in the film”. Is global warming really an inconvenient truth? It may be true for Al Gore and many other exponents of global warming sensationalism. All we want is the truth, a quality that’s hard to find in our progressive society. I agree that we all have an obligation to protect and sustain our natural environment. I’m simply concerned that we are being pushed into accepting something that is not altogether true in relation to climate change.

Meanwhile, back to matters of sport. One person who is fighting to tell the ‘truth’ is Sir Bradley Wiggins, the English cyclist who won World and Olympic titles as well as the Tour de France. A report by British MPs said that Wiggins and Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs allowed under anti-doping rules to enhance performance instead of just for medical need. In response, Wiggins has denied this and says he "100%" did not cheat and claims he is the victim of an attempt to "smear" him. I’m sure that we will hear much more about this issue in the coming weeks.

One thing we know for sure (unless there is another dramatic event in climate) is that Donegal and Tyrone will fulfil their postponed fixture this coming Saturday. It’ll be great to get back to business.

Keeping the faith!