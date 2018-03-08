Officials reject claims young Donegal footballers are being asked to put county before club

Donegal GAA officials have rejected claims that underage club footballers are being asked to put county before club.

The claims were made by long serving Ardara official and coach, James McHugh, at Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Donegal county committee.

And the Ardara man reiterated those claims again to the Donegal Democrat on Tuesday

However, Children’s Officer, Gary Duffy, and Liam McElhinney, chairman of the Donegal Youth Board, two men with responsibility in the area, have rejected the claim.

James McHugh told the Democrat that he had been told the Southern U-16 League has been reduced from eight games to six to suit the county U-16’s Buncrana Cup campaign.

The Southern U-16 league was due to start last Sunday but was postponed and will now get underway this Sunday.

“We have a situation in the Southern Region where there are five teams - Ardara, Aodh Ruadh, Dungloe, Naomh Conaill and Four Masters - in the U-16 Division One League,” said a clearly annoyed McHugh.

“Five teams are perfect for an eight game league with each some team having to play each other twice, home and away.

“This was agreed at a meeting of the Southern Board at the start of the year.

“However, when the fixtures came out it transpired the clubs have only six games with some clubs playing each other twice and and others only playing each other once.

“When we queried it with the officials, they said they hadn’t time because they were under pressure from the county U-16 management.

“This is totally unacceptable and begs the question who is running the county.

“It used to be a situation where the senior manager was running the county but it would now appear underage managers are running the show now too.

“And nobody, it seems, is prepared to call a halt to it and look at the way underage football is being run in the county.

“We also have a situation where we have county U-16s training three times a week with the county and being told not to train with their clubs.

“And even worse, they are told not to play with their clubs. We had a situation last week - we have two lads on the county U-16 squad and we were playing St Naul’s in a challenge game and the two lads were told they could only play a half with us.

St Naul’s have also two lads in the squad and they were also told to only play a half. This is wrong and it is coming to a situation where clubs won’t want their players playing for the county.

“It is wrong and is a health and welfare issue. When is somebody going to shout stop.”

REJECTED

Children’s Officer, Gary Duffy, rejected these claims out of hand and insisted the situation was the complete opposition.

“There is no issue with players from the county and they are encouraged to do so,” insisted the Children’s official.

“We’ve never been better organised for the U-16s this year and all their training activities with both club and county are being monitored.

“This is being done in the interest of health and safety, which is a big issue and players are being asked to rest nights if it is felt they are being overworked.

“The players will be available to the clubs for all their league games. It has been planned that way. The Buncrana Cup games will be on a Saturday and the club games are being played on Wednesday evenings so there are no clashes. This has been laid out and agreed with the county manager and the clubs.

“The Buncrana Cup has a number of changes this season. First of all the finals are brought forward from July/August time to May 5th.

“And the format has changed too. Instead of the qualifying blitz format followed by the semi-finals and finals all being played on the one day, the counties are now divided up into three groups of three.

“Donegal are in a group with Armagh and Down with the counties playing each other once, in full length games.

“The winners of the group qualify for the semi-final while the two other teams will have a second chance in a one day quarter-final blitz for a crack at a place in the last four.

“The bringing forward of the final to May streamlines the competition and also leaves players free to play club football right through the summer.”

Donegal were due to play Armagh last weekend in their opening game. But it became a victim of the weather. No date has been set for the re-fixture.

And they are due to face Down on March 24th.

In relation to the Southern Region’s insistence of the six games instead of the eight agreed, Liam McElhinney, the chairman of the youth board, said that was a matter for the Southern Board to sort.

On the matter of the county players been encouraged not to play for their clubs, Liam McElhinney said he was not aware of it.

But when he did and checked with a number of parents of players in the squad he found there was no problem.

In fact he claims he found the opposite and that the county U-16 management were very understanding when it came to players playing for their clubs.