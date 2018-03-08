Donegal gear up for Tyrone in Omagh for second week in-a-row

Donegal and Tyrone are for the second week in-a-row gearing up for what is a crunch Allianz Football League clash on Saturday night in Omagh. (Throw-in 7pm)

The game, like all the rest of last weekend’s Allianz League programme in football and hurling, was postponed due to Storm Emma.

The stakes are still high for the North West neighbours who find themselves in the bottom half of the Division One League table.

Donegal boss, Declan Bonner, has reported a clean bill of health for what is seen as a classic four pointer as the league heads into the final three games.

“We are as we were last week. There are a number of lads carrying niggles but none of them are too serious,” said the Donegal boss.

Following the departures of Peter Boyle and Michael Carroll from the squad, Donegal are boosted by the return to fitness of goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley.

First choice ‘keeper McGinley suffered a hamstring injury in the McKenna Cup and has not featured in any of Donegal four games in the league.

“Mark Anthony is back in training and is going well and is back in the frame for Saturday night.”

The St Michael’s custodian’s return is timely in the light of the departure of Peter Boyle from the squad.

Boyle had taken over the number one shirt when McGinley picked up the injury and played against Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

But he was replaced for the McKenna Cup final against Tyrone by St Eunan’s Shaun Patton. And Patton was between the posts again last time out against Kildare.

Boyle subsequently left the panel last week to give his sole commitment to club football and his club Aodh Ruadh.

DISAPPOINTED

“I was disappointed to see Peter leave the squad. He is a good goalkeeper and gave a good commitment. But he has made his decision and he wants to concentrate on club football. I respect his decision and wish him well.”

It has also emerged this week that Michael Carroll, one of the young rising stars of Donegal football, is no longer in the panel.

However, the Donegal boss did not wish to comment on the departure of the Gaoth Dobhair clubman other than to say Michael is back playing with the club.

Donegal and Tyrone have just one win from their four games to so far in the league, ironically both took their points from their meeting with Kildare.

Tyrone, thanks to a fifth minute injury time wonder point from Mattie Donnelly, had one point to spare at the end of 70 plus minutes in Newbridge. Tyrone won a close contest 1-16 to 0-18.

Donegal had two points to spare over the Lilywhites at the end of their clash in Fr. Tierney on Sunday week last. In what was their poorest performance in four outings in the league Donegal emerged 1-15 to 3-7 winners against 14-man Kildare.

It was a second win on the trot for Declan Bonner and his men (they had won the Dr. McKenna Cup the previous weekend) after giving Kerry and the two form teams Galway and Dublin a run for their money.

“It is a big game and it is the first of three big games we have coming up over the next three weekends.

“It’s going to be a battle. But the boys are up for it. They are in a very positive frame of mind after the Kildare win and one we are really looking forward to.”